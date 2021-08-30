Progress being made on Parrot tailings removal

"Atlantic Richfield wants to say its local sources of contamination, because they have what they say is evidence showing that, and they also don't want to deal with the Parrot contamination. Whereas the state wants to take the conservative course, and say if the Parrot contamination is not getting captured by the subdrain, then something needs to be done to make sure it's not going to get to the creek. I think their case is just as strong. And I don't know at this point, if anybody's ever going to get an exact answer," he said.

“They're going to have a forever monitoring plan where they monitor the groundwater and the stream sediment. The groundwater is contaminated, and it can stay contaminated, but the stream sediment cannot stay or become contaminated. And so when they came out with that in the consent decree, I think for a lot of us scientists who wanted an answer, it kind of put to rest a lot of our worries. Because we were like, all right, they may never completely understand how the contaminants get to the creek, but if they get to the creek, they have to keep cleaning it up. And Atlanta Richfield will never want to keep cleaning up a problem like that. They want to protect the creek. And so that was the settlement. And as far as I'm concerned, it's a good settlement," Magruder said.