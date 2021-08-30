Progress being made on Parrot tailings removal

The steep walls of a great big hole behind the Butte Civic Center are striped with historic smelter tailings and soot-black clay — the source of the legendary Gatorade-blue toxic plume of water that made the state of Montana and many others insist the Parrot tailings be removed.
Looking down into that hole one evening last week, government personnel, contractors, and members of the community saw one thing above all — progress.
The second phase of the Parrot removal is well on its way, and that empty space is just the latest step in a massive effort to move over 600,000 cubic yards of highly contaminated waste to where it can’t pollute Butte’s streams.
The excavation is interesting work — the historic wooden aqueducts unearthed by heavy machinery, the futuristic X-ray gun used to identify the contaminants, the various technical wonders and engineering feats which made it possible.
But Jim Ford, project lead for the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program, said the collaboration of parties who made it happen is an even better story than the work itself.
“The real success of this project — that had to happen up front before we even got to the actual design work,” Ford said.
Parrot history
The Parrot smelter sat near where the Butte Civic Center is today, ran for about two decades in the late 1880s, and left behind tailings containing high levels of lead, arsenic, copper, zinc and cadmium, a threat to Butte’s Blacktail and Silver Bow creeks.
Removal of the tailings was pushed by the state and resisted by the Environmental Protection Agency and Atlantic Richfield for over a decade. In 2015, Gov. Steve Bullock declared the state would unilaterally act to remove the tailings.
The removal has been supported by NRDP funds from settlements with Atlantic Richfield. In 2010, a sum of $28 million was put into the hands of the Butte Natural Resource Damage Restoration Council. The council’s volunteer members are appointed by the governor and the Butte-Silver Bow chief executive.
The members were charged with putting that money to the best use possible. Many worthy projects demanded funding, but Parrot stood out like only toxic bright blue water can.
Elizabeth Erickson, chair of the BNRC, said the council was designed to be the voice of the local community in Butte’s cleanup conversation.
“We for two years had meetings on how we were going to spend this money. There were a multitude of projects we could have spent the money on. And far and away the most attended meetings were anything to do with the Parrot tailings. We had multiple meetings where people were standing in the back on the Parrot tailings. It was something that the community really wanted to see done,” Erickson said during the Parrot tour last week.
“Without the council and this community's support for this project, it never would have happened,” she added.
Even after the decision was reached, a problem remained: How to do it right with limited funding?
“We knew the $28 million wasn't enough to remove this,” she said.
Competent contractors had to bid low to make it happen, the NRDP and the county had to work together to design an effective and cost-efficient end use plan for the land once remediated, as Butte-Silver Bow owns the land. Once all the contaminated source material is removed, the area will be restored to expand the Civic Center parking lot by over seven acres, there will be over 13 new acres of commercial space, and some new green space as well.
Ford recognized Montana Resources, owner of the active copper mine in Butte, for its project-saving contribution.
Over 600,000 cubic yards of waste had to go somewhere, not to mention the highly contaminated groundwater at the site. Last year alone the project crew pumped 7 million gallons.
Even trucking the waste to the Opportunity Ponds east of Anaconda, where various Superfund wastes are disposed of, would have been impossible from a financial standpoint.
“We're talking about 100,000 trucks through the middle of town. It would have been too much risk. This project probably would have cost 50 or 60% more. That would have been an unviable project," Ford said.
Instead, the NRDP reached an agreement with Montana Resources to take both the waste and the contaminated water — a big opportunity since the direct, short route from the Parrot to the temporary dump site doesn’t require travel on city streets.
Ford also recognized the work of Superfund stakeholders to make Parrot fit into the greater cleanup picture of the $150 million Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit consent decree lodged in 2020, including Atlantic Richfield, the primary Potentially Responsible Party. Representatives from Atlantic Richfield were also along for the tour.
The Parrot’s legacy is accounted for in the consent decree, which bounds PRPs to prevent contamination from reaching the creeks. The BNRC has planned for Atlantic Richfield to reimburse a third of the Parrot removal cost, around $10 million.
In the first phase of Parrot, begun in summer 2018 and completed in 2019, contractor MK Weeden Construction of Lewistown removed about 380,000 cubic yards of contamination behind the Civic Center.
Slag, the stony waste matter separated from metals during the smelting or refining of ore, presented a major challenge, and there was serious debate over whether it could be removed with conventional equipment. The contractor succeeded in the end.
The second phase, underway now, will remove an estimated 310,000 cubic yards, and already removed the county’s vehicle and maintenance shops that were in the way. The new shops were completed on Beef Trail Road early this year at a cost of $14.2 million, also paid by NRDP funds.
Dig and haul
Butte-based contractor Intermountain Construction Services specializes in large earth-moving projects, and won the contract for Phase II with a low bid of $8.7 million. Bids ranged up to over $20 million.
With his 50-cubic-yard haul trucks lined up at the site, ICS manager Dale Malyevac told those present his excavators fill one of those trucks in a minute and 20 seconds.
A lot of clean dirt needs to be moved out of the way to get at the contamination, and then put back in place once the toxic soils are removed.
ICS currently moves about 100,000 cubic yards per month.
Rial Gunlikson is an engineering tech for Water & Environmental Technologies, the Butte-based firm that oversees project design and monitors the contaminants as they're removed.
It varies, he said, but most of the area contains 20 feet of overburden on top of 15 feet of tailings and one to three feet of black clay, the most contaminated layer of all.
"It looks simple there, but there's lenses of contaminated within clean, and there's lenses of clean within contaminated. Screening the soil on a regular basis helps us route that properly and make sure that the bad stuff goes to the mine and the good stuff can be reused,” said Josh Vincent, president of WET.
Some suspicious soil comes out clean, some soil that appears benign is actually dirty, added John Trudnowski, senior engineer at WET.
That’s why every load is tested.
WET personnel demonstrated what that testing looks like by placing overburden, tailings, slag and black clay in bowls on the table — a buffet you wouldn’t want to eat.
Gunlikson pointed his trusty sidearm, a handheld X-ray fluorescent analyzer, at each of the soils in turn, testing for what they call “the big five” contaminants.
If any of those test above action levels, the load goes to the dump. The action level for arsenic is 200 parts per million. It’s 20 for cadmium and 1,000 for lead, copper and zinc.
Aiming at the bowl of black clay, Gunlckson’s gun read 74 for arsenic, zero for cadmium, and 376 for lead — those numbers pass. But copper failed at 5,900, and zinc at 2,439.
“I shot a 29,000 copper,” said Chris Gabrielsen, a WET biologist.
“So eliminating the source is very important,” Gunlikson said.
Although some contaminants remain in the alluvium below the other layers, the solids above are believed to be the source, Ford said at a BNRC meeting in January. The project isn’t removing the alluvium, but does remove contaminated groundwater.
Some Parrot groundwater was found to have 15 times more copper, five times more lead, and twice as much cadmium as water in the Berkeley Pit.
About the water
One of the lesser known triumphs of the Parrot removal was the installation of the interim dewatering system. Installed in fall 2019, and operated ever since in all but freezing months, the system of sumps, plastic pipes and pumps sends the contaminated water up to Montana Resources’ emergency pond, where it’s run through the company’s system.
The dewatering system has pumped as fast as 97 gallons per minute, Trudnowski said, but stabilizes around 25 gallons per minute.
The system works so well project leaders are considering making it a permanent fixture, which may include winterizing it.
Montana Resources agreed to take the water for a certain period of time, but not indefinitely, Ford said. Ford said the NRDP’s in conversations with Atlantic Richfield, and would have to make arrangements with Montana Resources before the system could become permanent.
“But let's continue to capture it and see how that might fit in as part of the long-term solution,” he said.
Controversy
A controversy sits beneath the Parrot.
The Parrot Tailings Performance Monitoring Program was developed and implemented by the NRDP in 2017, in order to establish baseline groundwater conditions adjacent to and downgradient of the Parrot project. It consists of 25 new monitoring wells, and 52 previously existing wells.
Using that data, WET conducted a study for the NRDP, released May 2020.
Among the study’s conclusions was that the Parrot is the most significant contaminant loader to Butte’s alluvial groundwater in the upper basin.
The report also concluded the subdrain placed in the Upper Silver Bow Creek channel by Atlantic Richfield in 2005 is capturing far less of the channel’s contaminated groundwater than previously reported.
In initial comments, Nikia Greene, EPA Region 8 remedial project manager, rejected those conclusions as well as others from the study.
Ford has come back to defend the position, and no agreement on the science has been reached.
Regardless, the consent decree is the ultimate decider, and the ultimate protection of Butte’s creeks.
In the preface to his August 2020 comments on the draft final of the WET report, Greene said the consent decree would protect against the issues raised in the report.
“EPA notes that the issues raised by this document — including the effectiveness of the existing BPSOU subdrain and the potential need for improvements, the potential need for additional contaminated groundwater capture in the Butte Reduction Works and Blacktail Creek areas, and the required response to long-term sediment and surface water monitoring showing the addition of mine waste contaminants to the BPSOU surface water and sediments — are all addressed in the proposed BPSOU consent decree,” Greene wrote.
That document has since been signed by all parties.
Ian Magruder is a senior hydrologist at WWC Engineering, and a hired consultant for Butte’s EPA tag group, the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee.
He has long followed the technical details of the cleanup and the Parrot dispute. He in no way understates the scientific dispute, but said the consent decree has protections that may trump it.
The WET study clearly shows that contaminants are getting underneath the subdrain, Magruder said.
"Atlantic Richfield wants to say its local sources of contamination, because they have what they say is evidence showing that, and they also don't want to deal with the Parrot contamination. Whereas the state wants to take the conservative course, and say if the Parrot contamination is not getting captured by the subdrain, then something needs to be done to make sure it's not going to get to the creek. I think their case is just as strong. And I don't know at this point, if anybody's ever going to get an exact answer," he said.
The end result may be the same either way, he said.
“They're going to have a forever monitoring plan where they monitor the groundwater and the stream sediment. The groundwater is contaminated, and it can stay contaminated, but the stream sediment cannot stay or become contaminated. And so when they came out with that in the consent decree, I think for a lot of us scientists who wanted an answer, it kind of put to rest a lot of our worries. Because we were like, all right, they may never completely understand how the contaminants get to the creek, but if they get to the creek, they have to keep cleaning it up. And Atlanta Richfield will never want to keep cleaning up a problem like that. They want to protect the creek. And so that was the settlement. And as far as I'm concerned, it's a good settlement," Magruder said.
Asked if the consent decree would protect the creeks from Parrot contamination in the end, Ford said Atlantic Richfield, the state and others are bound by the consent decree to get the job done right, and they’re hard at work doing it.
However, the agreement’s not perfect, and scientific consensus still stands to impact the end results, he said.
"That's the billion-dollar question. We put as much detail in the CD as we are allowed to. The state — basically everything that's written in there technically is stuff we fought for — but there's still a lot of openness in it. Our hope is that the purposes and intent are going to be followed, and we're going to get a good cleanup," Ford said.