Prison time this time: Prosecutor draws line after Butte man's 7th DUI

Prosecutor Mike Clague is a big believer in DUI treatment courts, knowing that most defendants who complete the intense programs never appear before a judge again for drunken driving.
But prosecutors and judges draw the line at some point, and that’s what Clague and District Court Judge Kurt Krueger did with 51-year-old Jeremy Andrew Ermey of Butte.
Before he was sentenced for DUI again on Thursday — at least his seventh conviction, Clague says — his attorney urged Krueger to send him to a DUI treatment court in Billings instead of any prison time through the Montana Department of Corrections.
Since his release from jail on the last offense, public defender Jamie Upham told Krueger, Ermey had displayed good behavior and met often with her and his probation officers, among other positives. He just needed more structure.
“I think the DUI court in Billings will give him that structure and it will also remove him from the Butte community and give him a new place with new opportunities to stay out of trouble,” she said.
Clague, who has been an instrumental part of Butte-Silver Bow’s DUI Court since its inception in 2010, nevertheless balked at that.
Ermey had been through various treatment programs, Clague said, but simply refused to quit drinking and driving.
“I certainly understand he wants to try new treatment, but we cannot condone a new treatment over the risk to the public,” he said.
He asked Krueger to sentence Ermey to the maximum term in this case — five years in DOC custody — and fine him $5,000, and that’s what Krueger did.
The judge said it would be up to the DOC to determine where Ermey serves his time, and if released from prison custody before the five years is up, he could serve any suspended time after that in the DUI court in Billings.
In Butte, the DUI court is a year-long program that includes frequent check-ins, meetings, individual and group therapy sessions and alcohol testing. But since the court was established a decade ago, 85 percent of graduates have not gotten another DUI.
Ermey’s most recent conviction stems from July 26 last year, when he was clocked going 54 mph in a 35-mph zone and then hit the rear end of a stopped vehicle at the intersection of Excelsior and Platinum before he was pulled over.
He told the officer he was driving home from a casino where he drank three Bud Lights. He failed a field sobriety test and when told he was going to jail, said he was “at home” and told an officer he was drunker than he was, according to prosecutors.
Among other statements he made at the detention center and on his way to St. James Healthcare to have his blood-alcohol content measured, he asked an officer if he had ever been beat up and said he would be the first to do it.