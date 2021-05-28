Prison time this time: Prosecutor draws line after Butte man's 7th DUI

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I certainly understand he wants to try new treatment, but we cannot condone a new treatment over the risk to the public,” he said.

He asked Krueger to sentence Ermey to the maximum term in this case — five years in DOC custody — and fine him $5,000, and that’s what Krueger did.

The judge said it would be up to the DOC to determine where Ermey serves his time, and if released from prison custody before the five years is up, he could serve any suspended time after that in the DUI court in Billings.

In Butte, the DUI court is a year-long program that includes frequent check-ins, meetings, individual and group therapy sessions and alcohol testing. But since the court was established a decade ago, 85 percent of graduates have not gotten another DUI.

Ermey’s most recent conviction stems from July 26 last year, when he was clocked going 54 mph in a 35-mph zone and then hit the rear end of a stopped vehicle at the intersection of Excelsior and Platinum before he was pulled over.

He told the officer he was driving home from a casino where he drank three Bud Lights. He failed a field sobriety test and when told he was going to jail, said he was “at home” and told an officer he was drunker than he was, according to prosecutors.