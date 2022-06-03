Primary election coming Tuesday; 6,000 have voted early in Butte

Voters in Butte-Silver Bow will decide Tuesday if marijuana sales are taxed locally and whether residents should pay about $75,000 in property taxes each year to the 15-90 Search and Rescue team.

But some voters mistakenly thought everyone would get ballots in the mail like they did during the primary and general elections in 2020 during the COVID pandemic. That’s not the case.

As far as ballots go, things have returned to pre-COVID days, when they are only mailed to people on a “permanent absentee ballot list” or those who requested them in time for the June 7 primary. It’s too late for that now.

The county mailed out about 12,000 absentee ballots around April 22, but voters were still able to get ballots at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse and vote early.

They can do that from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, too, and from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, they can vote early or drop-off ballots at the Butte Civic Center. That is where most people in Butte can vote in person on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters living in Rocker, Ramsay, Divide or Melrose will vote in their respective communities on Tuesday. The polling places are the Ramsay School, Melrose School, the Rocker Fire Hall in Rocker and Grange Hall in Divide.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Ramsay, like they are at the Civic Center in Butte. They are open from noon to 8 p.m. in Rocker, Divide and Melrose.

Linda Sajor-Joyce, clerk and recorder in Butte-Silver Bow, said Thursday that about 50% of the 12,000 ballots mailed out had been returned so far. Sajor-Joyce considered that low so far in a county with typically high turnout numbers.

Some people might be confused about mailed ballots, she said, but, “Some people are totally unaware that there is an election this year.”

There are contested races for congressional seats on the primary ballot in Montana and a couple of contested primaries for Montana House seats in southwest Montana.

In House District 75, which covers most of Jefferson County, incumbent state Rep. Marta Bertoglio, R-Clancy, faces Republican Timothy McKenrick of Boulder. The winner Tuesday will likely get the seat since no Democrat filed and only write-in candidates can get in now.

In House District 78, freshman state Rep. Gregory Frazer, R-Deer Lodge, faces a GOP challenge from Steven Grant of Deer Lodge on Tuesday. No Democrat filed.

Several House members from Butte and surrounding areas will have Democrat or Republican opponents in November.

The primary will have implications in a handful of races for local offices in southwest Montana, but in Butte-Silver Bow County, only the District 10 seat on the Council of Commissioners is in play.

Incumbent Commissioner Bill Andersen is running for a fourth term while Trenin Bayless, Brody Shields, Maisie Sulser and Brian McGregor are seeking their first. Only the top two vote-getters on Tuesday will move on to the November election.

Voters in Powell County will decide on Tuesday whether a 3% local tax is imposed on all marijuana sales, meaning medical and recreational sales.

In Butte-Silver Bow, voters will decide those taxes separately. One question asks if recreational sales should be taxed at 3%, the other if medical sales should be taxed at that rate.

Montana voters approved a pair of ballot initiatives in November 2020 that legalized sales of marijuana for recreational purposes. Anyone 21 or older can now possess up to an ounce with no criminal penalties, but driving while high is still against the law.

The state imposed a 20% tax on recreational sales and a 4% tax on medical marijuana sales and allowed local taxes up to 3%.

Voters in Butte-Silver Bow will also decide whether a one-mill property tax is imposed to support 15-90 Search and Rescue. A mill is currently worth about $75,000.

One mill will add $1.35 to tax bills on houses valued at $100,000 and $2.70 for homes worth $200,000. The higher the tax value, the higher the cost to taxpayers.

The search group asked commissioners to put the measure on the ballot, citing a lack of sufficient, sustained funding for its efforts.

For information on your voter registration status and other matters go to app.mt.gov/voterinfo/

