'Price Is Right Live' is coming to Butte

Butte Civic Center will play host to "The Price is Right Live" stage show at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, April 16, online at www.butteciviccenter.com or at the Civic Center Box office 406-497-6401.

"The Price is Right Live'' is the hit interactive stage show produced by Fremantle that gives eligible individuals the chance to "come on down" and play classic games from television's most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fabulous Showcase.

Showing to nearly sold out audiences for more than 10 years, "The Price is Right Live'' has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to audience members all across North America.

To register for a chance to be a contestant or for tickets, visit or call the box office.

