Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butte-Silver Bow has been recognized as a 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Gold Standard Award Winner.

Out of 225 agencies across the country, the local Big Brothers Big Sisters is one of 26 organizations to receive this top honor. Receiving this award is an amazing accomplishment for a small agency.

Every year, the BBBSA Nationwide Leadership Council, made up of local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency leaders and board members, selects agencies for excellence in the organization’s signature one-to-one youth mentoring program

The award recognizes agencies that have increased their revenue and grown the number of mentors (“Bigs”) and youth (“Littles”) who are matched through the program, year over year. In 2022, the Butte organization served 106 youth and grew its local services 16 percent. Impacting the youth in our community is our primary goal.

The first such organization in Montana, Big Brothers of Butte was founded in 1966 and incorporated in 1967. In 1977, Big Sisters was organized in Butte to complement Big Brothers, forming Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butte-Silver Bow.