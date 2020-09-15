Pressure mounts: COVID attendance rules at high school football games in Butte up in air

Despite his request, Palmer said health officials were sticking with the current policy.

“They are trying to do everything in their power to keep our COVID numbers low, but at least inside the stadium they can control the crowds better than if it’s a large gathering on the south side of the Stadium on Main Street,” he said.

Palmer said he understood where the grandparents were coming from.

“They are all good, great Butte people and I think they just want to be able to see their grandchildren play sports,” Palmer said, adding that grandparents could exert pressure on the issue.

Sullivan said she was not aware of the meeting between the grandparents and Palmer.

Butte High plays its first home game of the season this Friday when the Bulldogs take on Kalispell Glacier at Naranche at 7 p.m.

The families of Butte players aren’t the only ones upset about the current policy here.

Julie Bramlet of Dillon said she and several other parents of Beaverhead County High School football players asked Sullivan to ease the restrictions so they could attend the game against Butte Central at the stadium at Montana Tech last Friday.