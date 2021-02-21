Preservation vs. demolition: B-SB government struggling again over perennial conflict

At the public level, there has long been a tug-of-war between those who want to save virtually every building and those who say many should be demolished. There has been lots of fighting and sniping but little middle ground.

There were months-long, high-profile battles over the Greek Café and the Brincks and Deluxe buildings that ended in demolitions, and a years-long crusade to save the Basin Creek Caretaker’s House, which is still standing, still needs fixing and is still vacant.

There have been squabbles over numerous other buildings, too, that were less explosive but contentious all the same.

All recent chief executives have dealt with the wrangling. Gallagher is just the latest.

When Matt Vincent was chief executive in January 2015, he went to an HPC meeting and pleaded for peace on the preservation front. It came a week after commissioners settled on new preservation ordinances years in the making.

Vincent said a new spirit of cooperation was needed.

“We will never move mountains unless we get past the molehills,” he said, adding that some efforts, such as educating the public about historic preservation, could actually be fun.

That didn’t get far.