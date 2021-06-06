Presentation on W.A. Clark set for Thursday

The works of five esteemed 18th and early 19th century European artists will be on display from June 10 through Aug. 13 at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St.
The pieces, seven in total, were part of Copper King W. A. Clark’s vast collection of artwork.
The exhibit will open with a presentation at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, from Dr. Rafael Chacon, director of Missoula’s Montana Museum of Art and Culture. He will talk about “A Question of Taste: Senator William Clark’s Art Collection.”
Chacon, a professor of Art History and Criticism in the School of Visual and Media Arts at the University of Montana, will talk about the merits of the paintings in this exhibition and the significance of Clark’s collection.
Recently, the Smithsonian Institute named Chacon one of the top 10 lecturers in its global travel program.
“Given the great wealth amassed by William A. Clark throughout his mining enterprises in Butte, it seems fitting for the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives to host a selection of his art in 2021,” said Ellen Crain, director of the Butte-Silver Bow Archives.
When Clark died in 1925, New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York opted not to accept his vast collection of art. The Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., stepped in. The gallery closed in 2014. Since that time, the bulk of Clark’s collection has been turned over to the National Gallery in D.C.
In coordination with this exhibit, throughout the summer, lectures, architectural tours, and book signings will be held in Butte, informing on the collection, the man, and the Clark legacy in Butte and across Montana. A full schedule of events can be found at www.buttearchives.org.
The exhibit is free and open to the public and can be viewed during the Archives’ normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at 17 W. Quartz St.