Presentation on W.A. Clark set for Thursday

The works of five esteemed 18th and early 19th century European artists will be on display from June 10 through Aug. 13 at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St.

The pieces, seven in total, were part of Copper King W. A. Clark’s vast collection of artwork.

The exhibit will open with a presentation at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, from Dr. Rafael Chacon, director of Missoula’s Montana Museum of Art and Culture. He will talk about “A Question of Taste: Senator William Clark’s Art Collection.”

Chacon, a professor of Art History and Criticism in the School of Visual and Media Arts at the University of Montana, will talk about the merits of the paintings in this exhibition and the significance of Clark’s collection.

Recently, the Smithsonian Institute named Chacon one of the top 10 lecturers in its global travel program.

“Given the great wealth amassed by William A. Clark throughout his mining enterprises in Butte, it seems fitting for the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives to host a selection of his art in 2021,” said Ellen Crain, director of the Butte-Silver Bow Archives.