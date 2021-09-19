Pre-evacuation notice in effect as Haystack Fire grows near Boulder

Red flag wind conditions have grown the Haystack Fire, east of I-15 between Butte and Basin, to between 5,000 and 6,000 acres.

A pre-evacuation notice issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office remains in place for the area around the mouth of the Little Boulder River (south of the Boulder River, west of Highway 69, and north of Boulder Hot Springs) and the Depot Hill/Boomerang Gulch area north and west of I-15.

Residents in those areas should be prepared to evacuate at any time. Anyone in those areas who feels unsafe, or needs extra time to evacuate, should do so now. Sheltering support is available through the Red Cross by calling 1-800-272-6668.

A public meeting is scheduled for today, Sunday Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. at the white barn at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Boulder. Fire, Forest Service leadership and other partners will be present in order to brief the current fire situation, plans, and answer questions.

The fire is estimated to have grown from 3,000 to 4,000 in size over the past three days.