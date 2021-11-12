Powell County veterans honored at reception, dinner

DEER LODGE — It was snowing lightly Thursday morning as 25 veterans arrived at Powell County High School to attend the first Appreciation Reception for Veterans organized by the student council.

The culinary students baked cinnamon rolls and cookies and offered them with coffee.

PCHS Counselor Clay Moon greeted the honored guests, “This is a powerful day. We want to thank you for answering the call to duty. Thank you for your service, thank you for protecting our Constitutional rights and for your positive influence on our youth.”

At Hillcrest Cemetery the Deer Lodge Veterans Honor Guard performed a ceremony to commemorate the end of World War I — the war to end all wars — when the Armistice was signed in Paris at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.

A crowd of 200 veterans and their guests enjoyed an evening together at Elks Lodge #1737 for dinner and other activities.

Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler and Veteran Navy Petty Officer Shelley Steyh led the Missing Man Table ceremony in remembrance of Americans still missing in action or POWs.

Powell County has more than 300 veterans, and those attending represented all branches of the military and deployment to World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Afghanistan, as well as other locations and peace-time service.

Fifteen quilts, made by volunteers, were presented to veterans who are also members of the Elks Lodge. In future years, they will give quilts to others in the community. The ladies donated their time to make the quilts, while others generously supported the effort with donations for materials (this is the second year of the project).

The oldest veteran honored was World War II Army Air Corps veteran Elmer Zoeteman.

Other recipients were: Dick Bauman (Navy 1956-1959); Fred Verlanic (Air Force, Vietnam; 28 years National Guard); Ed Janey (Marine); Don Cappa (Navy 1970-1981); Gerald Bender (Army, Thailand during Vietnam era); Jack Price (Marine, Korea); Shelley Steyh (2002-2009, Iraq and Kuwait); Father and daughter: Jerry Gallagher (Army, Air Force and National Guard); Melissa Gallagher Bender (Air Force, Army, Air Force, National Guard – nearing 30 years of service); Marty Dippold (Army, Korea); Dennis Rome (30 years U.S. Coast Guard); Leo Thomas (Army); Ray Worthey, (Air Force); Tom McElderry (Army, National Guard); Dave Hayden (Navy, Vietnam); Errol Hammond (Army, Japan), Dan Riddle (Navy) and John Wagner (Navy, Vietnam).

