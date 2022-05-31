Powell County high-speed pursuit ends with suspect's crash

Pursuit speeds sometimes exceeded 100 mph Friday afternoon as law enforcement officers from Powell County and Deer Lodge chased a 42-year-old Montana man driving a green, two-door 1995 Honda Civic.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks also assisted.

Police said the man being pursued “ran several vehicles off the roadway on Interstate 90 from mile marker 195 to 175 in the westbound lanes.”

A short time later he allegedly ran more vehicles off the road on Highway 12 after leaving the interstate at Garrison Junction and heading east toward Helena.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said the pursuit began around 4:30 p.m. after a deputy with the Powell County sheriff’s office stopped the westbound Civic at mile marker 195 on I-90 after reports the vehicle had been driving recklessly.

As the deputy approached, the driver and his Civic sped away.

The pursuit soon shifted from I-90 to Highway 12 eastbound to about Elliston, when the driver turned around, heading westbound until Avon, when he turned north on Highway 141.

His vehicle crashed and rolled not long after, ending the pursuit at about 5:15 p.m. A Powell County ambulance had been staged in the vicinity of Avon.

“Following the crash, deputies immediately began rendering first aid and the ambulance was on scene within minutes,” Roselles said.

The man was initially treated for injuries at the Deer Lodge Medical Center and then transferred to a Missoula hospital for additional treatment.

Roselles said authorities are waiting for “evidentiary results” before determining whether the man, whom Roselles did not name, was driving under the influence.

He said an investigation after the pursuit “determined that the suspect was involved in multiple altercations with several individuals throughout his travels earlier in the day.”

Some altercations might have occurred along Highway 271 between Drummond and Helmville or Highway 200 between Missoula and Helmville.

Roselles asked that anyone who might have encountered the suspect and his vehicle to provide a voluntary statement by phoning (406) 846-2711. The investigation continues.

