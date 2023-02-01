Powell County Chamber honors citizens at annual banquet

The Powell County Chamber of Commerce posthumously awarded long-time Deer Lodge businessman Lloyd Wallin the Lifetime Achievement Award during its annual banquet Tuesday night. Chamber President Bridgett Herrick said the award was presented to Wallin, “For dedicating his life to making Deer Lodge a better place to live, and fiercely supporting local kids, organizations and causes of all sorts. Lloyd had a major impact on many in his long life.”

Wallin, who died Nov. 1, 2022, at age 96, came to Deer Lodge in 1957. For several decades he owned Wallin Ford Sales, then went into the insurance business and later the real estate business, where he was still working at the time of his death.

He was always optimistic about Deer Lodge. He participated in many local cultural activities, and was a great supporter of community youth sports, concerts and other activities. In 1964, Wallin organized the Territorial Centennial pageant. As a trustee of the Kohrs Memorial Library, he was instrumental in initiating the building expansion project and helped establish the Kohrs Library Foundation. In 1990, Gov. Stan Stephens appointed Wallin to the Montana State Library Commission. He was active in St. John’s Lutheran Church, and an active member and supporter of a number of other local organizations.

The Spotlight Award was presented to Jennifer Spring in recognition of her involvement in numerous volunteer groups and clubs and always willingly volunteering her time and knowledge.

The Community Enhancement Award was given to Powell County High School Warden Booster Club in recognition of the demonstration and community engagement to assist in the needs of our PCHS students’ sports activities. Jennifer Spring, president of the organization, received the award on behalf of all the board members past and present who work diligently to make it a success. In addition to Spring they are: Carlee Hansen, Brianna Hansen and Mindy Schrecengost; (past) Lacie Havener, Lisa Wirth, Heidi Rome and Lynn Johnson.

Les Schwab Tire Center was recognized as Business of the Year. The award was presented to manager Jeff Lowen and assistant manager Patrick Pomeroy in recognition of their demonstration of community engagement to assist the needs of our community working with the Toys for Tots program. They are also supportive of other youth programs including the Deer Lodge and Drummond Booster Clubs and 4-H activities.