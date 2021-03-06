Postcard reflections: Remembering is part of mourning

These reflections follow my journey into grief after the death of my wife Carol on Oct. 23, 2015. Preparing families for funerals I would often say, “Your loved one is just fine, I’m not sure what heaven is like but until someone sends me a postcard back, I trust that heaven is a wonderful place.” Carol has sent me many “postcards” since her death. In these postcard reflections may you find peace as you carry and tend to your grief.
April 23, 2017
Last week I was at a funeral of a good friend. I sat in front of three gentlemen. One of the men, who I knew, operates an estate business where he helps selling items after someone dies. One of the gentlemen asked him how business was.
He said, “I’m just swamped. In fact, I have to turn down business because I don’t have the time.”
His friend said, “Ya, I guess that’s true … especially in Butte … where everybody dies.”
I sat there for a minute and started to laugh, thinking maybe I should live somewhere other than Butte— my chances of living longer might improve.
There are two prime paths of transformation that have been available to every human being God has created: great love and great suffering. Love and suffering are part of life and they level the playing field for all of us.
There is an old folktale about a group of people, each of whom was given a chance to throw one trouble into a central heap in the middle of the room. Then they were invited to choose one of them from the pile. They each ended up taking back their own.
___
After telling this folktale, Martha Hickman, writes in her book, "Healing After Loss:''
“I suppose this seems so right to us because we know we are, each of us, the sum of our experiences, and to negate any of those experiences, even the most painful … maybe especially the most painful … is to deny not only what we have learned from those experiences, but also our very selves.”
___
Last week in our grief group one of the gentlemen kept referring to the death of his wife by saying, “When I lost my wife.” As he was sharing his thoughts about his journey with grief I started thinking, why do we refer to our loved ones who have died as “lost?” As I reflected on what he was sharing I thought to myself … Carol's not lost somewhere … she’s right here in my heart, thoughts and mind every day.
I came home from the meeting and wrote down all the different words and phrases I could think of when talking about or describing the death of a loved one: loss, lost, passed, passed on, passed over, fallen asleep, crossed over, end of life, transformed, deceased, terminated, extinguished, departed, eternal rest, expired, perished, succumbed, faded away, ceased to exist.
The reality is they have died.
(And not because they lived in Butte.)
Yet we as a culture seem to not want to use that word. I can’t think of a time when anyone came up to me after Carol’s death and said, “I’m sorry Carol died.”
As we continued our discussion in our grief group the energy in the room started moving towards a concern we all shared, and it was this: so many people, family and friends alike, seem to be uncomfortable talking about the person who has died.
In gatherings, around the dinner table and social functions, hardly anyone will mention Carol’s name. When I try to bring her life into the conversations by saying things like: “Carol would have enjoyed this,” or “Remember when Carol did this?” or “Remember when Carol said that?” most of the time you get a nod or a quick agreement and then the conversation moves on, subject changed. Very few times has anyone picked up the spirit of Carol and brought her deeper into the conversation.
___
A parent whose child died in the Sandy Hook school massacre recently said in a television interview:
“I have one fear left … the end of remembering.”
___
The other day the social worker from hospice said when I talk about Carol my face lights up and I seem so happy.
So, with that, I offer you this counter cultural wisdom on how to best help and support someone who is mourning the death of a loved one.
First, acknowledge the death. Don’t sweet talk it with superficial words like “lost” or “passed-on.” It’s okay to say they died. That is the reality.
Second, and most importantly, never stop talking about them. You will never know how much joy it brings to those who mourn.
“We cannot afford to forget any experience, not even the most painful.” —Dag Hammarskjold
Deacon Dan McGrath is the chaplain for Senior Solutions Hospice.