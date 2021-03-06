Postcard reflections: Remembering is part of mourning

There is an old folktale about a group of people, each of whom was given a chance to throw one trouble into a central heap in the middle of the room. Then they were invited to choose one of them from the pile. They each ended up taking back their own.

___

After telling this folktale, Martha Hickman, writes in her book, "Healing After Loss:''

“I suppose this seems so right to us because we know we are, each of us, the sum of our experiences, and to negate any of those experiences, even the most painful … maybe especially the most painful … is to deny not only what we have learned from those experiences, but also our very selves.”

___

Last week in our grief group one of the gentlemen kept referring to the death of his wife by saying, “When I lost my wife.” As he was sharing his thoughts about his journey with grief I started thinking, why do we refer to our loved ones who have died as “lost?” As I reflected on what he was sharing I thought to myself … Carol's not lost somewhere … she’s right here in my heart, thoughts and mind every day.

