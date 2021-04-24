Postcard reflections: Learning to let go is part of caretaking process

These reflections follow my journey into grief after the death of my wife Carol on Oct. 23, 2015. Preparing families for funerals I would often say, “Your loved one is just fine, I’m not sure what heaven is like but until someone sends me a postcard back, I trust that heaven is a wonderful place.” Carol has sent me many “postcards” since her death.
Postcard 2-12-17
A few weeks ago, I was at choir practice when our director began the evening by sharing with us a music project that he has been working on about the Granite Mountain/Speculator Mine Disaster that happened in Butte in 1917. He explained how an electric cable was being lowered into the mine as part of a fire safety system. When the cable fell and was damaged, a foreman with a carbide lamp went to inspect the damage, and the oil-soaked cloth insulation on the cable was ignited by the flame from his lamp. The fire quickly climbed the cable and then turned the shaft into a chimney, igniting the timbers in the shaft. 168 miners died in the ensuing blaze. He went on to explain how the play was going to try to capture the event …something he said at the end struck a chord with me. He said, “How sad it was that what began as trying to do something good (make the mine safer) turned out to be such a tragedy.”
For the rest of the evening, I thought a lot about what he said. You see, before Carol could return home from the Physical Therapy Unit in Missoula, I had to be trained on how to transfer her from her bed to her wheelchair and from her wheelchair to the toilet and back again.
Before Carol could be discharged … I/we had to “pass the test.” A physical therapist watched us as we maneuvered from bed to chair, chair to toilet and back again. When I went to transfer her, I remember how nervous I was … what if I drop her? What if I slip? What if I hurt her? What if I hurt myself?
Needless to say, we passed the test and Carol was discharged the next day so we could return home. After loading the car, I proceeded to transfer Carol from her bed to her wheelchair and off we went. I got her to the passenger side of the car when it occurred to us, we didn’t know the correct way to “transfer” into the car.
After some trial and error we finally figure things out. Carol was already exhausted and slept most of the way home. I remember thinking, “How are we going to transfer from the car to wheelchair … especially with snow and ice on the ground.”
Thus, began eight months of learning a new dance we called “the transfer.” The highlight of many days was one of us saying, “That was a good transfer.” But as the days went on, and as Carol became weaker the transfers did not go well all the time. Carol would end up out of position, or we would not make it to the commode in time or I would lose my balance and have to set Carol on the floor and get help. Each time I lifted Carol to transfer her it became more and more painful for her as well … yet we managed. What started out as a good thing … now was becoming the most painful part of the day for her and me.
In her book, titled: “The Grace of Dying,” Kathleen Singh writes: “Humility is forced upon us by helpless and uncontrollable aspects of the dying process. In terminal illness, there is no escape clause.”
Looking back on those “caretaking” months I have realized that along with a lot of good care for Carol there were many times, good intended as we may have thought, we often ended up causing her more pain, harm, and frustration. Sometime the best care was “doing nothing” and allowing the dying process to take its course and let Carol rest. I/we in our need to not want to let go and face her death … again good intended … caused more harm at times than good … me always looking for that magical “escape clause.” Sometime our best intentions to make things safer … can cause real tragedy.
“To let go is to lose your foothold temporarily. Not to let go is to lose your foothold forever.”
Deacon Dan McGrath is the chaplain for Senior Solutions Hospice.