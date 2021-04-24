Postcard reflections: Learning to let go is part of caretaking process

These reflections follow my journey into grief after the death of my wife Carol on Oct. 23, 2015. Preparing families for funerals I would often say, “Your loved one is just fine, I’m not sure what heaven is like but until someone sends me a postcard back, I trust that heaven is a wonderful place.” Carol has sent me many “postcards” since her death.

Postcard 2-12-17

A few weeks ago, I was at choir practice when our director began the evening by sharing with us a music project that he has been working on about the Granite Mountain/Speculator Mine Disaster that happened in Butte in 1917. He explained how an electric cable was being lowered into the mine as part of a fire safety system. When the cable fell and was damaged, a foreman with a carbide lamp went to inspect the damage, and the oil-soaked cloth insulation on the cable was ignited by the flame from his lamp. The fire quickly climbed the cable and then turned the shaft into a chimney, igniting the timbers in the shaft. 168 miners died in the ensuing blaze. He went on to explain how the play was going to try to capture the event …something he said at the end struck a chord with me. He said, “How sad it was that what began as trying to do something good (make the mine safer) turned out to be such a tragedy.”