Portion of Highway 43 reopened between Chief Joseph Pass and Wisdom

WISDOM — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has reopened Highway 43 between Chief Joseph Pass and Wisdom. The road was closed while crews removed and replaced a bridge over Trail Creek near the May Creek Campground.

“Construction went well and our contracting partner Schellinger Construction was able to get the bridge replaced ahead of schedule,” said MDT Engineering Project Manager Jeff Harrison. “The highway has been reopened a day earlier than scheduled, but motorists should expect single-lane traffic and 10-foot width restrictions while crews continue to work in the area.”

Another road closure is necessary in September to replace a second bridge near the same location. The closure is scheduled to take place the week of Sept. 13-16. The road will be closed 24 hours a day (Monday through Thursday). The road is expected to reopen to traffic on Friday morning Sept. 17.

To sign up for construction email updates, text HWY43 to 22828. Questions and comments can be sent to Brandon@rbci.net or by phone at (406) 284-1500. For information visit https://roadreport.mdt.mt.gov/travinfomobile/

