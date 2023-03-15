There’s a trick to celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Butte, according to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, and that is moderation.

The Butte sheriff recommends having a “glass of water or some corned beef and cabbage between the green beers.”

That’s not saying Lester wants residents and visitors to have a bad time, but safety is a priority.

To ensure that safety, Butte law enforcement, along with troopers from the Montana Highway Patrol, will be a strong presence for the next several days, keeping an eye on things and stepping in when bad behavior materializes.

“We do see a lot of people start drinking before the parade and sometimes they can be in pretty rough shape later in the evening,” said the sheriff.

Officers and troopers will be patrolling nearby highways and Butte roadways watching for impaired drivers.

B-SB police and troopers will not only be driving through Uptown Butte in their vehicles, but will also be out walking, making sure that while everyone has fun, nobody gets too out of hand.

“We typically help Butte out,” said Sgt. Dave Oliverson of the Montana Highway Patrol. “We will have our DUI squad here and extra patrol.”

That extra patrol will include a special response team, along with a criminal interdiction team that has had intensive narcotics training.

“They will be on the lookout for other criminal behavior,” said Oliverson.

Lester appreciates the Montana Highway Patrol’s presence.

“It’s going to be a great help,” he said.

Sunny skies are predicted Friday with high temperatures in the lower 30s.

“If people respect each other, we should have a pretty good day,” said the sheriff. “It’s always fun to see people you haven’t seen in a while.”