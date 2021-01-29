Police: Student behind Anaconda lockdown talked of prior school shootings

A missing teen at the center of a lockdown of Anaconda schools Thursday had made comments to friends about prior school shootings and had talked about suicide, police revealed on Friday.
With the help of information from students and parents, police found the 17-year-old male hiding at a friend’s house in Anaconda on Thursday and arrested him, said Ryan Eamon, assistant chief of Anaconda-Deer Lodge police.
They anticipate filing charges of some kind, Eamon said, but they haven’t been determined because the investigation is ongoing.
The teen had put pictures of guns on the social media platform Snapchat, he said, and because of those and reported conversations he had with others, schools were placed on lockdown for about two hours out of precaution.
“He told people about having … some ideas about wanting to die and things like that and had relayed information about recent school shootings to other people,” Eamon said.
Based on all that, police deemed it a viable threat.
“At that point, we activated our safety plan along with the high school and the Anaconda School District, which calls for locking down each individual school,” Eamon said. “We dispersed officers to each individual school and posted them there in the event something happened.”
The lockdown lasted for about two hours and prompted School Superintendent Justin Barnes to send a text to parents about it.
“The district was in close contact with local law enforcement the entire time and worked in conjunction through the remainder of the school day,” Barnes said in the text. “As the afternoon progressed the threat was deemed to be minimal; however, out of safety protocol there will be no afterschool activities for the afternoon and sporting events have all been postponed.”
Police, through the Montana Department of Justice, had issued a missing endangered person advisory on the teenager on Tuesday. It said he had left school at lunchtime and had not been seen since and wasn’t dressed for the winter weather.
Eamon said “some very brave students came forward” with information and School Resource Officer Matt Ives and other Anaconda police officers put pieces together quickly on Thursday.
“We got some information through interviews and that led us to a couple of other students that may have information,” he said. “We talked to some parents and parents led us to where the kids might be staying, and we talked to those kids and they told us the house he was in.
“We went to the house and knocked on the door and eventually ended up finding him hiding in the basement.”