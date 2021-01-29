Police: Student behind Anaconda lockdown talked of prior school shootings

The lockdown lasted for about two hours and prompted School Superintendent Justin Barnes to send a text to parents about it.

“The district was in close contact with local law enforcement the entire time and worked in conjunction through the remainder of the school day,” Barnes said in the text. “As the afternoon progressed the threat was deemed to be minimal; however, out of safety protocol there will be no afterschool activities for the afternoon and sporting events have all been postponed.”

Police, through the Montana Department of Justice, had issued a missing endangered person advisory on the teenager on Tuesday. It said he had left school at lunchtime and had not been seen since and wasn’t dressed for the winter weather.

Eamon said “some very brave students came forward” with information and School Resource Officer Matt Ives and other Anaconda police officers put pieces together quickly on Thursday.

“We got some information through interviews and that led us to a couple of other students that may have information,” he said. “We talked to some parents and parents led us to where the kids might be staying, and we talked to those kids and they told us the house he was in.

“We went to the house and knocked on the door and eventually ended up finding him hiding in the basement.”

