Police say man shot in Butte

Casey Page, for the Independent Record

Butte police say a man was reportedly shot Saturday afternoon and was taken to St. James Healthcare. 

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release at 3:30 p.m. that his condition was "not known at this time."

Police were called to a residence in the 1300 block of East Park Place in Butte shortly after 2 p.m. on a report that a man had been shot, Lester said. 

"Investigators are at the scene and the investigation into the incident is ongoing," Lester said.

Butte Fire Rescue and A-1 Ambulance joined police in responding to the residence. More information would be released when available, the sheriff said.

