Police respond to possible drowning at Fairmont Hot Springs

Butte police responded to a call about a possible drowning at Fairmont Hot Springs late Friday afternoon.

A 14-year-old male was transported from the scene to St. James Healthcare but as early evening, Sheriff Ed Lester said his condition was not known.

Police got a call about the incident at 4:09 p.m. and CPR was reported in progress, Lester said. Butte Police, Butte Fire and Rescue and A-1 ambulance all responded to the scene.

Lester said no further details were immediately available. The Fairmont Hot Springs is on the western edge of Butte-Silver Bow County.

