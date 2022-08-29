Police reports: Multiple arrests over age 50; drunk in drive-thru; Uptown nuisance

Butte police reports

Older arrestees fill jail

The old adage “with age comes wisdom” did not apply these past few days at the Butte Detention Center as the “50 and over” age group was well represented on the jail roster.

There were three people in their 40s arrested, along with one in his 30s. The youngest was 23 years old, but the majority were several “older” detainees.

The oldest person arrested was 66, but she had company among her peers. The ages of other older arrestees included 61, 60, 59, and 57.

Early morning DUI

Debbie Kay Smith, 66, of Butte was arrested early Monday morning for misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She also was jailed for misdemeanor driving without a driver’s license.

An officer was called to the McDonald’s drive-thru where reportedly an intoxicated woman was at the drive-thru. When the cop approached the vehicle Smith allegedly smelled of alcohol and was heavily slurring her words. She also failed field sobriety maneuvers.

Annoyance at motel

It is alleged that Michael Wayne Phillips, 42, of Billings was irritating the staff at the Best Western, 2900 Harrison Ave., and was asked to leave. He returned in an alleged attempt to sell his laptop to the desk clerk.

Just after midnight Monday, he then left and was located near Harrison Avenue and Gilman Street. Twice, he provided officers a false name. Turns out Phillips had a felony warrant out for his arrest out of Yellowstone County. He was also jailed for misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

MHP arrest

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Zackory Lee Vandermeulen, 23, of Butte, at around noon Sunday. He had two misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest.

Uptown nuisance

Terry Felix Hardground, 61, of Butte was on a roll late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. His antics eventually got him jailed for misdemeanor disorderly conduct at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to a police report, Hardground spent the night hitting people for no reason in an uptown bar, attempted to gain access to a locked building, and made a nuisance of himself with a film crew.

The fourth was a charm as officers caught up to Hardground, who was arguing with a man and two women near the intersection of Montana and Park. The trio yelled to the officer, “Here’s your guy,” and Hardground was arrested.

Escapee caught

Dylan Bruce Ford, 32, of Butte was arrested just before 6 p.m. Friday for the felony offenses of escape from the Montana Department of Corrections, along with possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were dispatched to the Richest Hill Casino, 2100 Cornell Ave., about Ford, who gave the cops a false name. That attempt didn’t work as an officer recognized him. While being booked, he allegedly had in his possession prescription pills and a syringe.

Felony assault

Laurie Lynn Catalino, 60, of Butte was taken to jail early Friday for felony partner or family member assault.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Oregon, where Catalino got into a dispute with a family member, which turned physical.

Failure to disperse

Lucas Craig Raymond, 42, of Butte was arrested just after midnight Sunday for misdemeanor failure to disperse.

Officers were dispatched to Maloney’s, where Raymond was reportedly making a nuisance of himself. He was told to leave and he complied, but as officers were leaving in their patrol car, they witnessed Raymond heading right back to the tavern, which led to his arrest.

DUI arrest

Robin Marie Stewart, 59, of Helena was arrested late Thursday afternoon by a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol for felony driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol (fourth or subsequent offense).

Several offenses

James Stanley Richards Sr., 57, of Butte was jailed Thursday morning for felony revocation of sentence, felony probation violation, and misdemeanor criminal contempt.

Additional reports

— Someone deliberately broke the rear driver’s side window of a vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Walnut Street.

— A man living in the 1400 block of West Granite Street was told to turn the music down, way down. He did.

— Construction sign knocked over in the 300 block of East Mercury Street.