Police reports: Asleep behind wheel; beverage thief caught; sidewalk sleeper

Butte police reports

Sound asleep

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, an officer found a car parked in the middle of Front and Main. The cop noticed that the driver was asleep at the wheel.

Chay James Bouchee, 23, of Butte was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, careless driving, and for having an open container in the car.

Out of gas

Last Friday morning, officers were called to the Rocky Mountain Car Wash, 3410 Harrison Ave., about a man sleeping in his car in the parking lot.

Robert Stephen Earthboy, 24, of Butte told an officer he had run out of gas. He also had a warrant out for his arrest for felony parole violation and was taken to jail.

No truck lights

Joseph Michael Styler, 46, of Butte had no running lights on his truck when he was stopped near the intersection of Aluminum and Colorado around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Styler had a felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant out for his arrest from the Washington Department of Corrections. He was taken to jail.

White Claw thief

Cory Steven Parke, 37, of Butte was booked into the jail at 11:15 p.m. Sunday for the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, shoplifting and theft.

According to the police report, Parke stole a 12-pack of White Claw from the Town Pump, 2711 Harrison Ave., and took off through the casino. A clerk pursued him, at which time he ran out of the casino and threw the stolen case of beer over a fence and ran toward the Comfort Inn.

Parke then headed north on Paxson. An officer caught up to him and handcuffed him. He also fit the description of a man who had earlier in the day, allegedly stolen a BMX pedal bike.

Sidewalk sleeping

Police received a call at around 7 p.m. Wednesday that a man was lying under the railroad tracks on Montana Street.

When they arrived, Jared Coston, 34, of Butte was in a sleeping bag in the middle of the sidewalk. Turns out, Coston had a felony warrant out for his arrest out of Arkansas and was taken to jail.

Recent reports

A Silver Nissan was broken into while parked in the 700 block of West Gold Street.

A man was living in a camper in a Silver Bow Homes parking lot. An officer told him to move it along.

Someone stole a 1989 blue Cherokee Jeep in Williamsburg.

A bunch of bottles were shattered in an empty lot in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue.