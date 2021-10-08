 Skip to main content
Police: Man with gun robs Subway in Butte
Subway robbery suspect

Here is a video picture of the suspect who police say robbed a Subway sandwich shop on Harrison Avenue late Friday night.

 Provided by Butte Police

Police say a man with a gun robbed the Subway sandwich shop on South Harrison Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday. Nobody was injured but the man was not immediately caught.

The man entered the Subway and demanded money from an employee and then fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash, Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release. 

"The suspect is described as a male wearing all black with a black baseball hat," the release said. "The male was wearing a black mask with white flowers on the mask."

The suspect was between 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 and was possilby wearing glassess and was believed to be in his 30s, Lester said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Butte police at 406-497-1120. Persons who provide information may be eligible for a reward.

Lester said he would release more information when it is availabe.

