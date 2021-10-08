Police: Man with gun robs Subway in Butte

Police say a man with a gun robbed the Subway sandwich shop on South Harrison Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday. Nobody was injured but the man was not immediately caught.

The man entered the Subway and demanded money from an employee and then fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash, Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The suspect is described as a male wearing all black with a black baseball hat," the release said. "The male was wearing a black mask with white flowers on the mask."

The suspect was between 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 and was possilby wearing glassess and was believed to be in his 30s, Lester said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Butte police at 406-497-1120. Persons who provide information may be eligible for a reward.

Lester said he would release more information when it is availabe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.