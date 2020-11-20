 Skip to main content
Police identify suspect in shooting
Police identify suspect in shooting

Brice Babcock

Brice Babcock

The man suspected of shooting a 39-year-old man in the thigh last Saturday night has been identified by police as Brice Jerick Babcock, 29, of Butte.

During a routine traffic stop late Thursday afternoon, Babcock was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault and transported to the Butte Detention Center.

The injured man was found in an alley last Saturday near Montana and Iron. At the time, the victim would not reveal his identity to police officers nor the identity of the shooter.

During the week-long investigation, it was ascertained that Babcock was the alleged shooter, police said.

He is in jail on $100,000 bond.

