Police, businesses prepare for St. Patrick’s Day

It will be business as usual for Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, who plans to treat St. Patrick’s Day just as he has in the past. Shifts will overlap, particularly from 4 p.m. to midnight. As always, there will be walking patrols, as well as officers focused on underage drinking.
The sheriff hopes everyone adheres to social distancing and wears a mask. He is also appreciative that one of the high-traffic stops in Uptown Butte, the Knights of Columbus Hall, opted not to open for the Irish holiday.
“I was glad of that,” said Lester. “That’s a popular place.”
While the sheriff doesn’t expect huge throngs of people, he's prepared for a somewhat large crowd mainly because of the weather forecast — sunny skies and a high temperature of 51 degrees.
“That will keep people outside for the most part,” said Lester, “but when the temperature starts to cool, they’ll head inside.”
People going into the bars and staying inside for an extended time concerns Lester, and he hopes it doesn’t set Butte back in terms of virus cases.
If crowds get too big in Butte’s drinking establishments, owners are urged to call for assistance.
“We can help,” said Lester.
Besides the parade, other annual fixtures that will be missing from Uptown Butte are the vendors, food or otherwise.
John Rolich, the environmental health division manager for the B-SB Health Department, said no vendors are scheduled.
Rolich said in the Board of Health meeting last Wednesday that Butte’s unique policy — the open container law — will be used for the greater good on St. Patrick’s Day.
What will be a fixture is Butte visitors.
People living out of town and out of state plan on coming and staying at such Uptown establishments as the Finlen Hotel and Motor Inn and the Miner Hotel.
According to Sandra McNair of the Finlen, so far only half the rooms are filled.
“That being said, we will still have quite a few people coming,” said McNair. “It’s better than expected.”
Ted Ackerman, owner of the Miners Hotel, has seven out of the hotel’s 12 rooms are booked for Wednesday.
People are coming from nearby Bozeman and Missoula, as well as Idaho, Utah and Washington.
“I anticipate we’ll pick up one or two more reservations” Ackerman anticipated. “All things considered, we’re happy.”
Some people are opting to stay at home, which is why the corned beef is nearly sold out at Western Meat Block and the Terminal Food Center.
It’s been busy this past week at Western Meat Block, with a number of corned beef orders.
Owner Chad Carpenter anticipates his store will be selling out.
“We have enough to fill our orders,” he said, “but not enough to make the week.”
Chris Mandic, owner of the Terminal, has the same situation.
“We’re almost out of corned beef,” said Mandic, who does have an alternative.
According to Mandic, a big seller at the Terminal is their St. Patrick’s specialty, Terminal dogs. Pre-pandemic, the kielbasa was available outside the store during and after the parade.
“A lot of people are buying them to have on St. Patrick’s Day,” he says.
At Western Meat Block, a popular cut-to-order substitute is corned spare ribs.
“Some of our customers seem to prefer them,” says Carpenter.
While there is no parade, just like last year, Butte will have a celebration.
Lester knows from experience that as day turns to night, the older crowd typically heads home and the younger crowd stays Uptown. That worries the sheriff as he knows the majority have not yet been vaccinated.