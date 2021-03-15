Police, businesses prepare for St. Patrick’s Day

It will be business as usual for Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, who plans to treat St. Patrick’s Day just as he has in the past. Shifts will overlap, particularly from 4 p.m. to midnight. As always, there will be walking patrols, as well as officers focused on underage drinking.

The sheriff hopes everyone adheres to social distancing and wears a mask. He is also appreciative that one of the high-traffic stops in Uptown Butte, the Knights of Columbus Hall, opted not to open for the Irish holiday.

“I was glad of that,” said Lester. “That’s a popular place.”

While the sheriff doesn’t expect huge throngs of people, he's prepared for a somewhat large crowd mainly because of the weather forecast — sunny skies and a high temperature of 51 degrees.

“That will keep people outside for the most part,” said Lester, “but when the temperature starts to cool, they’ll head inside.”

People going into the bars and staying inside for an extended time concerns Lester, and he hopes it doesn’t set Butte back in terms of virus cases.

If crowds get too big in Butte’s drinking establishments, owners are urged to call for assistance.

“We can help,” said Lester.