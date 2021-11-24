Police blotter

Acting weird

A call came into dispatch Monday night about a man acting weird at Happy Endings Casino, 3878 Paxson Ave., and harassing the bartender.

Tyrone David Daniely, 20, of Butte was asked by management to leave the casino. When officers arrived, he was standing outside and when they began talking to him, he insisted that he wanted to go back inside the casino.

While being questioned, officers learned that the clothes Daniely was wearing were reportedly stolen earlier from Walmart. He also had two active misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest for theft and criminal contempt. He was also jailed for misdemeanor shoplifting and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

Unwanted guests

—It was discovered just after 2 a.m. Wednesday that a woman was in a room at the Copper King Inn, 4655 Harrison Ave., which she had not rented, nor paid for. When discovered, she left in a white Honda. Police stopped the car at Marcia and Harrison and questioned Katlin Nicole Farabaugh, 26, of Deer Lodge. She admitted to being in the room and had a suspected syringe of heroin in her lap when questioned. She was arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property and felony possession of dangerous drugs.

—At around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, a male was found sleeping in the laundry room at Motel 6, 220 N. Wyoming St. Ernest Count Twomoons, 43, of Butte had a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest and was taken to jail.

—Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St., regarding a woman who was refusing to leave. Ashley Arlene Wine, 30, of Butte was reportedly verbally aggressive to staff and demanded the police be called. When they arrived, she told police she would rather go to jail and her wish was granted. She was jailed for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Out on patrol

While on patrol Tuesday afternoon, an officer saw Gary William Rubusch, 43, of Butte in the 300 block of North Alabama Street and knew he had a warrant out for his arrest for violation of release conditions.

Rubusch reportedly entered a house and then the officer saw him running out the back way, heading south. The officer caught up with him and took him to jail.

Acting erratic

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, there was a disturbance at the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse, 155 W. Granite St. Apparently, a homeless man was in the county attorney’s office acting erratically. He was gone, however, when officers arrived.

Vandalism report

Two sinks were taken from an empty house that is under construction in the 700 block of Nevada Street.

Unwanted woman

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, a call came in asking for assistance to remove an unwanted woman from the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St. The police arrived and gave the woman a ride home.

Window broken

At around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a window was broken at the Cenex Zip Trip.

Beer taken

It was discovered at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday that someone threw a rock at the window of Thriftway, 1900 S. Montana St., stole a case of beer and took off. The case is under investigation.

