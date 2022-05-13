Police blotter

Found with drugs

Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the lot of Subway, 350 N. Montana St., at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A man and woman were inside the vehicle. The woman turned out to be Chantel Marie Azure, 33, of Butte, who had felony warrants out for her arrest out of Great Falls and Big Horn County. In addition, while being booked at the jail she had in her possession dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Contempt warrant

Elizabeth Diane Harpold, 22, of Butte was brought in from Yellowstone County Wednesday morning on a felony criminal contempt warrant out of Judge Robert Whelan’s justice court

Crimes and misdemeanors

—A theft of a bicycle took place around noon Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Porphyry Street.

—Also at around noon Wednesday, a woman staying at the LaQuinta Inn, 1 Holiday Park allegedly damaged the television in her room. She agreed to pay for the damages.

—Two license plates were taken early Wednesday afternoon from a Dodge Intrepid parked in the 3200 block of Nettie Street.

—Tools were taken Wednesday night from the back of a truck parked in the 1100 block of South Main Street.

—A woman living in the 100 block of West Woolman Street was tired of listening to the blaring music coming from her neighbor’s house. So, the disgruntled resident called the cops late Wednesday night. She claimed that he had been blaring the music until 4 a.m. for days. The music-loving neighbor promised to turn it down.

