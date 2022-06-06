Police blotter

Early morning arrest

Three Butte people were arrested together early Monday morning.

Miguel Lee Grifaldo, 23, Samuel Lawrence Descharme-Curran, 25, and Glenda Lee Anderson, 55, were booked into the Butte jail at about 4:30 a.m.

Grifaldo had a felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant for his arrest. Anderson had a warrant out for her arrest on a felony probation violation, as did Descharme-Curran.

Late Sunday

At around 11 p.m. Sunday Jacob Dean Niebel, 35, of Butte was arrested in the 3300 block of Paxson Avenue for felony buying or possessing stolen property and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

Three priors

Robert Matthew Berkopec, 41, of Butte was arrested at 9 p.m. Sunday for felony partner or family member assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Police were called to the 200 block of West Granite Street to investigate a disturbance between a man and woman. The woman reportedly had been hit in the back of the head by Berkopec, who allegedly has three priors.

Fast asleep

Taken into custody at 8:20 p.m. Sunday was Blaise Scott Nuthak, 28, of Butte who had fallen asleep while parked in a lot in the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue.

When officers arrived, Nuthak was slumped over in the car, with pills and syringes in the console.

He was jailed for the felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs and criminal contempt, and the misdemeanor offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a peace officer

Nuthak also had two felony warrants out for his arrest — one from Gallatin County amounting to $20,000 and another with Butte District Court for $50,000.

Home burglarized

Late Saturday night, officers arrived on North Lake Drive to investigate a burglary in progress. When they arrived, the door to the residence was propped open with the lights on inside. The house had been ransacked, with items in the yard.

Officers found Joseph Michael Mulcahy, 39, of Butte hiding in the house and his backpack was on the floor. He was arrested for the felony offenses of burglary and possession of dangerous drugs, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Caught in the act

Officers were called to the area of Garland and Sanders at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a man reportedly attempting to take a truck belonging to someone else. He also allegedly broke a window on the truck.

The man was identified as Stephan Francis Davis, 51, of Anaconda, who was arrested for the felony offenses of motor vehicle theft and probation violation, and the misdemeanor offenses of criminal trespass to a vehicle and criminal mischief.

Unwelcome customer

Edward Buck Korang, 29, of Helena was taken to jail at about 8 p.m. Friday for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to the police report, Korang allegedly was trying to get behind the bar at Happy Endings Casino, 3878 Paxson Ave. When that didn’t work, he went down the road to the Drunken Miner, 1800 Meadowlark Lane, where he reportedly was refusing to leave, all the while shouting and yelling at customers before being arrested.

Booked into jail

Blake Paul Decou, 40, of Butte was booked into the jail at about 6:30 p.m. Friday for felony and misdemeanor surrender of defendant.

Recent DUIs

—At 1 a.m. Sunday, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Justin Jody D’Arcy, 24, of Butte for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt.

—An officer out on patrol heard a loud crash at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on East Park Street. While driving a truck, Karisa Marie Pederson, 39, of Butte hit a parked Dodge truck in the 10 block of East Park Street. Pederson was not injured, but reportedly smelled of alcohol. A Breathalyzer showed she was over twice the legal limit and she was jailed for felony criminal contempt, and the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, operating a vehicle without current registration and driving without a valid driver’s license.

—Zjoske Oddens, 40, of Butte reportedly crashed her Toyota Tacoma into a parked vehicle at around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Gaylord Avenue. She told the officer she had swerved to miss a pot hole, but appeared to be intoxicated. A Breathalyzer showed she was over twice the legal limit and was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and careless driving.

Bit of a fit

At about 1 p.m. Friday, a woman reportedly had a bit of a fit over the mask requirement at SCL Health Medical Group, 435 S. Crystal St., but left before an officer arrived.

Too loud

The generator in a camp trailer parked in the 800 block of 8th Street was apparently too loud and neighbors called late Friday night to complain. The inhabitants were advised to turn it off.

Hate flyers

People living in the 1800-2200 block of Massachusetts woke up Saturday morning to find hate flyers in their yards. Those same flyers were also found in yards on Excelsior and Galena, Excelsior and Broadway, and the 600 block of North Montana Street.

Stolen vehicles

—Early Saturday afternoon, a man parked his 2004 Chevy Aveo at the “C” Street Park, left the keys in the car, and headed for a walk. He didn’t get too far when he saw a young blonde woman, holding an umbrella, run to his car and then take off in it. The car was later found in the 2300 block of Harrison Avenue.

—It was discovered Sunday morning that a truck and van had been taken from the LaQuinta Inn, 1 Holiday Park Dr. The 2011 Dodge Ram was later found in the 600 block of Dakota Street and the 2017 Ford transit van was found on Ryan Road.

All in agreement

It was 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning and apparently several people were yelling and screaming near the intersection of Front and Utah. When the cops got there and they all agreed to be quiet.

Car on fire

Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, a 1999 Toyota Avalon was on fire while on the road to the Big M. Firefighters from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department put it out.

Put it out

At around 10 p.m. Sunday, a man had a bonfire going in the 300 block of East Park Street. He was told to put it out.

