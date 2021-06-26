Police blotter

Aggravated DUI

A call came in at 4:11 p.m. Thursday from Spud McGee’s on a report of an unwanted man identified as Richard Clay Bruce, 57, of Butte.

When officers arrived, they witnessed Bruce trying to get in his car. They noticed he was intoxicated, advised him not to drive and even offered him a ride home. Bruce declined and walked away.

Around 40 minutes later, officers saw Bruce driving in the area of Utah and Platinum. He was brought to the jail where he took a Breathalyzer and blew double the legal limit.

Bruce was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence and felony probation violation.

Bags of heroin, meth

At 11 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the Quality Inn, 2100 Cornell Ave., to assist Probation and Parole on a search.

During the search, Probation and Parole located bags of heroin and methamphetamine reportedly belonging to Maxx Tyler Fritz, 28, of Butte.

Fritz was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony probation violation.

Fireworks’ complaints

‘Tis the season for firecrackers, missiles, Roman candles and a smorgasbord of rockets. Butte fireworks stands opened Thursday and the first complaint came in to police dispatch at 12:47 p.m. Five more followed and came from Uptown Butte (Park Street to be exact), all the way out to Busch Street. The last complaint was filed just before midnight.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.