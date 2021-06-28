Police blotter

Acting aggressively
At around 12:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Trinity Loop, Sidney Delbert Britt, 52, of Butte was taken into custody for allegedly causing two women to fear for their safety.
Britt reportedly was acting aggressively. Neither women was injured. He was jailed on two misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault.
Unwanted person
Officers were sent to investigate a residence in the 1100 block of Iowa at 2 p.m. Friday on report of an unwanted person, Abigail Angelina Gates, 19, of Butte.
Gates was at the scene and had two outstanding warrants out for her arrest. She was jailed for criminal contempt, revocation of sentence, probation violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, she was allegedly in possession of two syringes when she was booked into the jail.
Michael William Muhlestein, 62, of Butte was arrested at about 2 a.m. Saturday for violation of a protective order and operating a vehicle with no liability insurance in effect.
Muhlestein was in the 1100 block of West Park Street and allegedly went to a residence of a person who has a protective order against him.
Outstanding warrants
— On Saturday afternoon, officers were in the 1600 block of C Street when they found Larry Michael Morris, 26, of Butte. He had two warrants out of Butte City Court and was taken to jail.
— Jeremiah Hill, 45, of Butte was found in the 500 block of South Main Street at around 11 a.m. Sunday. He had a criminal contempt warrant for his arrest and was taken to jail.
Dog shot
Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, someone shot a dog with a pellet gun in the 1500 block of Third Street.
Tires slashed
The two driver’s side tires of a vehicle in the 900 block of Maryland were slashed Sunday morning.
Unit break-in
On Saturday night, it was discovered that a unit at Sentry Storage, 1110 Hayes Ave., had been broken into. Missing items include tool bags with various tools, DeWalt drill, batteries, battery charger, inversion table, and a jump start box.
Missing generators
It was reported Saturday night that a garage in the 1500 block of “B” Street was broken into. Missing are two Honda generators, valued at $1,000 each.
Nine complaints