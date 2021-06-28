Police blotter

Acting aggressively

At around 12:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Trinity Loop, Sidney Delbert Britt, 52, of Butte was taken into custody for allegedly causing two women to fear for their safety.

Britt reportedly was acting aggressively. Neither women was injured. He was jailed on two misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault.

Unwanted person

Officers were sent to investigate a residence in the 1100 block of Iowa at 2 p.m. Friday on report of an unwanted person, Abigail Angelina Gates, 19, of Butte.

Gates was at the scene and had two outstanding warrants out for her arrest. She was jailed for criminal contempt, revocation of sentence, probation violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, she was allegedly in possession of two syringes when she was booked into the jail.

Michael William Muhlestein, 62, of Butte was arrested at about 2 a.m. Saturday for violation of a protective order and operating a vehicle with no liability insurance in effect.

Muhlestein was in the 1100 block of West Park Street and allegedly went to a residence of a person who has a protective order against him.