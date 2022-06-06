Police blotter

Mad Dog and mad dog

—Officers responded to a complaint at around 1 p.m. Wednesday about a theft of a bottle of Mad Dog 20/20 at Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St. According to employees, Bruce Edwin Blair, 63, of Butte took the alcoholic beverage into the bathroom but did not pay for it. When an officer entered the bathroom. Blair was reportedly in one of the stalls and the bottle lay shattered on the floor. Blair was arrested for his sixth offense of misdemeanor shoplifting.

—The following day at about 2:30 p.m., a customer at the same Town Pump came out of the store to find his truck window was busted. The man called the police to file a report. When officers arrived, they looked at video supplied by the store’s cameras. Turns out the window breaker was the man’s dog, who must have been “mad” at being left alone.

Recent standoff

Levi Gene Jensen, 42, of Butte was identified as the man involved in the recent standoff.

On Wednesday night, patrol officers were called to a domestic incident in the 4800 block of South Utah Street. Jensen was allegedly armed with several knives and had barricaded himself inside the residence. It was also believed he had a handgun.

He was jailed for felony partner or family member assault, along with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, which reportedly occurred earlier in the day.

Felony warrants

—Zachary Ryan Zent, 29, of Butte was arrested in the 2100 block of Yale Avenue Thursday morning. Zent had a felony warrant out for his arrest out Gallatin County.

—Taralynne Rae Ross-Atkinson, 32, of Butte was arrested at around 4 p.m. Wednesday on Meadowlark Lane by a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol. The woman had a $20,000 felony warrant out for her arrest out of Missoula County.

Booked and released

—At around noon Thursday, Lisa Deann Markwell, 28, of Butte was brought over from Butte City Court to the Butte Detention Center. She was booked and released for a misdemeanor privacy in communication offense.

—Early Thursday afternoon, Danielle Lynne Kichnet, 36, of Butte was brought over from Butte City Court to the Butte Detention Center. She was booked and released on two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Wednesday/Thursday crimes

— A Honda generator was stolen Wednesday from a food truck in the 300 block of West Mercury Street.

—A juvenile was reportedly throwing rocks in the 3500 block of Whiteway Wednesday and broke a window.

—On Wednesday, a previous tenant staying at Eddy’s Motel left a prescription bottle of medication.

—It’s a wee bit early but someone on the 300 block of West Daly Street was lighting fireworks Wednesday night. A neighbor called to complain.

—At around 9 a.m. Thursday, a stolen 2013 Ford F-150 was recovered in the 3400 block of Elizabeth Warren.

—Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, an employee at Goodwill Store, 3703 Harrison Ave., called to say there was a man crying in their store. His parents came and picked him up.

—Two men were yelling at each other at around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Butte Civic Center parking lot. They told officers they did not need their assistance and the two went their separate ways.

—Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, an obnoxious customer at The Acoma, 60 E. Broadway St., was asked to leave. Apparently, this guy wanted to have the last “word,” so he started banging on the windows. When police arrived, the annoying patron was nowhere to be seen.

