Police blotter

Off to jail

Just before midnight Thursday, a call came in about a disturbance outside the Acoma Lounge, 60 E. Broadway St.

When officers arrived, Jacob Adam Cox, 38, of Butte was seen nearby. He had a warrant out for his arrest for felony probation violation and was taken to jail.

Fictitious owner

Brittni Jean Much, 31, of Butte attempted to sell a 2009 Ford Fusion to a man. The problem was, she didn’t own the car.

The potential buyer contacted police Thursday night and Much was arrested for felony motor vehicle theft.

MHP arrest

Early Thursday afternoon, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Angela Joann Taylor, 50, of Billings at the scene of an accident on I-15.

She was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (second offense), failure to identify self and vehicle, and failure to show proof of insurance.

Parole violation

Officers assisted Probation & Parole at Aspen Place in the arrest early Thursday afternoon of Juan Jose Romero, 37, of Butte for felony parole violation.

Vacuum vanishes

It was discovered Thursday morning that a Shark vacuum was taken from a car parked in the 500 block of West Galena Street.

Lost and found

At around 9 a.m. Thursday a resident living in the 600 block of Blacktail Loop discovered his camp trailer gone. By late afternoon, it was located near Wynne and Corto avenues. The trailer had not been damaged, but it already had fictitious plates.

Trucks vandalized

Sometime early Thursday, three trucks at Mile High Beverage, 520 Cobban St., were broken into.

Toyota taken

Stolen on Thursday from Car Tune, 700 S. Montana St., was a 1983 Toyota Tercel wagon. The car had a personalized license plate, FUDSTER.

Audi gone

A woman reported Thursday night that her 1998 Audi A4 was gone from the parking lot at the Legion Oasis, 3400 Hill Ave.

