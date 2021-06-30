Police blotter

Large sum of money
Late Tuesday afternoon, police officers were out at the Red Lion in Rocker when they recognized a Dodge pickup that belonged to Joseph William Gray III, 52, of Butte. They then saw him drive to a nearby Town Pump fuel pump.
Gray was stopped and taken into custody as he had several felony and misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest.
A zip-lock bag with possible methamphetamine was found in his possession, along with $12,000 in cash.
He was also jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony use of property subject to forfeiture.
“A” argument
Someone living in the area of the 1600 block of “A” Street called dispatch about a man and a woman arguing in a nearby vehicle.
When officers arrived they witnessed the argument. Amber Dawn Ingraham, 43, of Butte was sitting in the passenger seat. She had two misdemeanor contempt warrants out for her arrest and she was taken to jail.
Building damaged
It was discovered Tuesday morning that sparklers were used to damage a building in the 800 block of Dewey Boulevard. The number “69” was also etched on the sidewalk.
Not a success
Someone tried to steal a side-by-side and managed to tamper with the ignition, but was unsuccessful in taking it. The incident occurred in the 500 block of East Mercury Street.
Fight at the park
Calls came in late Tuesday afternoon about a man being assaulted by several others in the Emma Park gazebo. The dispatch was called and told all began fighting each other.
When officers arrived, they were told “everything was fine and no one was injured.”