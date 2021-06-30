Police blotter

Large sum of money

Late Tuesday afternoon, police officers were out at the Red Lion in Rocker when they recognized a Dodge pickup that belonged to Joseph William Gray III, 52, of Butte. They then saw him drive to a nearby Town Pump fuel pump.

Gray was stopped and taken into custody as he had several felony and misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest.

A zip-lock bag with possible methamphetamine was found in his possession, along with $12,000 in cash.

He was also jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony use of property subject to forfeiture.

“A” argument

Someone living in the area of the 1600 block of “A” Street called dispatch about a man and a woman arguing in a nearby vehicle.

When officers arrived they witnessed the argument. Amber Dawn Ingraham, 43, of Butte was sitting in the passenger seat. She had two misdemeanor contempt warrants out for her arrest and she was taken to jail.

Building damaged