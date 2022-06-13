Police blotter

Friday fist fight

Just after 2 a.m. Friday, a fist fight involving a number of people erupted near the Park Street parking garage. According to a police report, one person was transported to the hospital. The case remains under investigation.

Fireworks complaints

—At around 7 p.m. Thursday, some juveniles were lighting fireworks in the 1800 block of Elm Street but had run out by the time officers had arrived.

—Two hours later, more fireworks were being set off on the 800 block of Zarelda Street. Officers soon caught up with the amateur pyrotechnicians, all of whom were told they would be cited if they lit off any more.

Wanted man

Stan Robert Smith, 64, of Butte had Butte Justice Court warrants out for his arrest for felony possession with intent to sell, felony use of property subject to forfeiture, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was picked up Thursday morning in the 3600 block of Oregon Avenue.

Dangerous drugs

Officers assisted Adult Probation and Parole in the arrest Thursday morning of Mariah Elizabeth Bates, 26, of Butte for felony possession of dangerous drugs. Bates was at a residence in the 700 block of South Alabama Street and had in her possession suspected methamphetamine.

Slashed tires

Casey Edward Hager, 30, of Butte was arrested Wednesday afternoon and jailed for felony criminal mischief. Hager allegedly slashed the tires on a Pontiac Grand Am parked in the 4000 block of Wynne Avenue.

Arrest warrants

Also arrested on Wednesday afternoon was Andrew Isaac Salacinski, 26, of Butte, who had a warrant out for his arrest for felony parole violation. He also had two misdemeanor Montana Highway Patrol warrants.

Illegal shooting

A woman called the police shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday to say she either heard someone shooting a BB gun or a .22 in the 1200 block of Farrell. Officers arrived but could not locate the armed individual.

Gas siphoned

It was discovered late Wednesday morning that someone drilled a hole in a truck’s tank to siphon gas while it was parked at Pioneer Technical Services, 1101 S. Montana St.

Plate taken

Early Wednesday afternoon, a license plate was taken from a car parked at the Fairfield Inn, 2340 Cornell Ave.

Truck returned

It was reported on Wednesday afternoon that a man returned a truck he bought from American Auto at 3000 Harrison Ave. Problem was, the truck was missing its topper and an extra set of tires.

Missing cable box

A woman living in the 1300 block of Sunrise Lane called Thursday afternoon to report that she and her boyfriend broke up but when he moved out, he took her cable box.

Window broken

It was discovered at around 9:15 p.m. Thursday a car had one of its windows broken out while parked in the 800 block of South Utah Avenue.

