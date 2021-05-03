Police blotter; Yelling, resisting arrest; simple assault; jailed for drugs; possession of stolen property

Dorscher, 35, of Butte was placed into custody and during the search, officers located a methamphetamine package for sale along with scales, a stun gun and cash. He was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs with intent to sell and felony use of property subject of forfeiture.

Several offenses

Officers were called to the Town Pump, 401 S. Montana, at about 12:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a theft. When they arrived, officers were told that the man and woman had already left, but a store employee had followed them.

Sky Lynn Brisbo, 23, of Butte was located by officers, and when they tried to place her under arrest, she resisted and fled. In addition, her dog attacked one of the officers.

Eventually, they were able to arrest Brisbo but the dog escaped. Also, a request has been filed to issue a warrant for the male suspect.

In the meantime, Brisbo was jailed for felony possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, theft, possession of stolen property, and criminal trespass. She also had two Montana Highway Patrol warrants.

Numerous warrants