Police blotter: Wrong place at wrong time; PFMA arrest; loud party; gunshots heard; USPS drop boxes vandalized

Butte police reports
Wrong place
Late Sunday afternoon, Jacob Edward Gordon, 21, of Butte was at the wrong place at the wrong time.
As police were investigating a hit-and-run accident near Crystal and Platinum, Gordon was seen in a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle involved in the accident.
When police approached Gordon, he exited his vehicle and ran from the police. He was apprehended and arrested on a contempt of court warrant out of Butte City Court and with an added offense, obstructing a peace officer.
It was later determined that Gordon was not even involved in the original hit-and-run accident.
False name
Late Saturday night, Jeannette Lynn Voss, 35, of Butte was in a vehicle that was stuck in the alley in the 1300 block of Hobson.
When an officer asked for identification, Voss gave a false name.
She was arrested for obstructing a peace officer. In addition, a container of what appeared to be heroin and some drug paraphernalia was also found in the car.
She was also jailed for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
Friday arrest
Markell Marie Kazmierczak, 20, of Butte was arrested Friday afternoon for partner or family member assault.
Kazmierczak allegedly struck a female relative during a disturbance in the 2900 block of Phillips.
Loud party
At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, there was a loud party going on at a residence in the area of Broadway and Clark. But when officers arrived, the occupants were cleaning up and everyone else had gone home.
Syringes found
Around noon Saturday, an employee of the Red Lion out at Rocker found syringes in a room and also noticed that a wall painting was missing.
Shots fired
Residents living in the vicinity of the 600 block of South Idaho heard two gun shots but police officers were unable to locate anything.
Mail may be missing
The U.S. Post Office, 701 Dewey Blvd., reported Sunday morning that two of their blue drop boxes, one located in the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue and the other in the 3100 block of Harrison Avenue were both vandalized. It is reported that some mail may have been stolen.