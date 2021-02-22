Police blotter: Wrong place at wrong time; PFMA arrest; loud party; gunshots heard; USPS drop boxes vandalized

Butte police reports

Wrong place

Late Sunday afternoon, Jacob Edward Gordon, 21, of Butte was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

As police were investigating a hit-and-run accident near Crystal and Platinum, Gordon was seen in a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle involved in the accident.

When police approached Gordon, he exited his vehicle and ran from the police. He was apprehended and arrested on a contempt of court warrant out of Butte City Court and with an added offense, obstructing a peace officer.

It was later determined that Gordon was not even involved in the original hit-and-run accident.

False name

Late Saturday night, Jeannette Lynn Voss, 35, of Butte was in a vehicle that was stuck in the alley in the 1300 block of Hobson.

When an officer asked for identification, Voss gave a false name.

She was arrested for obstructing a peace officer. In addition, a container of what appeared to be heroin and some drug paraphernalia was also found in the car.