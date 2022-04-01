Police blotter: Women behaving badly, plates gone, checks taken, asked to leave

Police Reports

Women behaving badly

—When officers arrived at a trailer park Thursday night in the 200 block of Hobson Street to investigate a disturbance, two men told officers that Brandy Ault Johnson, 51, of Butte was inside one of the trailers, where she allegedly was causing some problems and damaging property. Turns out Johnson already had a criminal contempt warrant out for her arrest. The officers went inside to arrest the woman, who was not too thrilled about going to jail. So much so, she reportedly grabbed one officer by the groin and attempted to grab another officer the same way. Besides the outstanding warrant, Johnson was jailed for felony assault of a police officer (no injuries) and the misdemeanor offense of resisting arrest.

—Just after 3:30 a.m. Friday, an officer observed Isabella Madison Ruegseggar, 19, of Butte running a stop sign at the intersection of Cobban and Oregon. When pulled over, Ruegseggar appeared intoxicated and failed on-site sobriety tests. At the jail, she took a Breathalyzer, which showed her to be more than twice over the legal limit. She was booked for misdemeanor aggravated DUI and a stop sign violation.

—At around 2 a.m. Friday, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper brought in Myrna Lee Knutson, 54, of Butte for misdemeanor DUI. Knutson was stopped on I-90 near mile marker 230.

—It was reported Thursday afternoon that two women were sleeping in an SUV parked at the Town Pump, 901 N. Excelsior Ave. One taking a nap was Sherri Lynn Kingston, 53, of Butte, who had two warrants out for her arrest — one from the Highway Patrol and the other for criminal contempt. She was taken to jail.

Plates gone

It was reported Thursday morning that license plates were taken from a Subaru parked near the intersection of Ohio and Curtis.

Checks taken

Some checks were allegedly taken around noon Thursday from a checkbook at a residence in the 3200 block of South Dakota Street.

Asked to leave

—A man at the Tripp & Dragstedt Apartments was told by officers Thursday afternoon he was no longer welcome there, so he left.

—It was the same scenario early Thursday night at the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St. Officers told a man causing problems there to leave and he did.

Property argument

A man and woman got into an argument over property Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of West Park Street. Once he got the property, he left the area.

Bear sprayed

At about 5 a.m. Friday, a man allegedly sprayed two other men with bear spray at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St. When officers arrived at the scene, the man was gone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.