Police blotter: Woman struck in face; hiding in crawl space; disorderly conduct; basement flooded after copper pipes stolen

Recent arrests around Butte

Woman struck

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, Thomas Roy Johnson, 63, of Butte allegedly struck a woman in the face and head at a residence in the 100 block of Gardens Way.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offense of partner or family member assault (minor injuries).

MHP arrest

Sometime after 3 a.m. Saturday, Danyel Lynn Stoumbaugh, 40, of Anaconda was arrested near Mile Marker 215 on I-90 by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving without a valid driver’s license, and failure to show proof of insurance.

Stoumbaugh was taken to the Butte Detention Center where she was booked into the jail.

Hiding in crawl space

On Wednesday at 6:30 a.m., Brandon Nicholas Jacobson, 29, of Butte allegedly punched a woman in the face at the Motel 6. When officers arrived, Jacobson was hiding in the hotel room’s crawl space.

He also had warrants out for his arrest for a February misdemeanor offense of partner or family member assault and for miscellaneous criminal mischief.

Off and running

Late Wednesday afternoon, Jordan Thomas Traynor, 26, of Butte was causing problems at the Treasure Chest and continued his antics at Uno’s Lounge. When officers arrived at Uno’s, Traynor was asked to step outside. Instead, he took off running.

An officer caught up to him and he was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Alleged assault

Holly Candy Ostoj, 55, of Butte was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly striking a 17-year-old male in the 800 block of South Colorado.

She was jailed for the misdemeanor offense of partner or family member assault.

Last week’s crimes

Fireworks were shot off near the Silver Bow Homes early last week at around 10:30 in the morning but officers could not find the culprits.

An assault with a weapon was reported at the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St. Reportedly, a man threatened another man with a knife and then took off in a car. The case is being investigated.

A late-night disturbance brought officers to the 200 block of South Washington Street. Calls to dispatch reported that several males were fighting among themselves. When police arrived, the young men told the officers that “no one was fighting” and “they didn’t know what the police were talking about.”

A grinder and a welder were stolen from a garage in the 2100 block of South Utah Avenue.

A person interested in copper pipes broke into a house that is for sale in the 1900 block of Wall Street. A waterline in the basement was broken and copper pipes taken, flooding the basement.

Three packages were stolen from a porch in the 100 block of East Center Street.

Someone called about three trucks parked at the Butte Plaza Mall late at night. The occupants were told by an officer to move it along.

A catalytic converter was cut from a truck parked at Schwan’s, 105 S. Parkmont.

A screaming match ensued at Taco Bell, 2939 Harrison Ave., after one driver allegedly cut off another near the drive-thru lane. Police were called and when they arrived everyone had all apologized to each other.

Someone with a BB gun shot five times into the windows of Continental Nursery, 1030 S. Montana St.

Two chain saws, two power washers and miscellaneous tools were taken from a garage in the 2700 block of Aberdeen.

