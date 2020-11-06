Police blotter: Woman mugged; Irish flag mistaken for explosives; rent check stolen; window shattered, bike stolen

Butte police reports

Woman mugged

At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a woman was getting bags out of her car in the 200 block of West Broadway Street when a man came up to her demanding her purse. She told the man no but he then pulled out a knife. She gave him the purse and he took off running.

The mugger, decked out in camouflage, was described as 5-foot 9-inch male with black hair, between the ages of 25 and 35. Officers searched the area but could not find him. The case is under investigation.

Irish flag

A call came in to dispatch Wednesday afternoon that there were explosives in the middle of West Pacific Street. Turns out it was an Irish flag taped to a stick.

Rent check

On Wednesday morning, it was reported that a rent check was taken from a mail box at a residence in the 4300 block of Continental Drive.

Fence damaged

Late Wednesday morning, a woman living in the 1000 block of Gaylord reported her fence had been vandalized.

Vehicle break-in