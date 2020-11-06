Police blotter: Woman mugged; Irish flag mistaken for explosives; rent check stolen; window shattered, bike stolen

Butte police reports
Woman mugged
At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a woman was getting bags out of her car in the 200 block of West Broadway Street when a man came up to her demanding her purse. She told the man no but he then pulled out a knife. She gave him the purse and he took off running.
The mugger, decked out in camouflage, was described as 5-foot 9-inch male with black hair, between the ages of 25 and 35. Officers searched the area but could not find him. The case is under investigation.
Irish flag
A call came in to dispatch Wednesday afternoon that there were explosives in the middle of West Pacific Street. Turns out it was an Irish flag taped to a stick.
Rent check
On Wednesday morning, it was reported that a rent check was taken from a mail box at a residence in the 4300 block of Continental Drive.
Support Local Journalism
Fence damaged
Late Wednesday morning, a woman living in the 1000 block of Gaylord reported her fence had been vandalized.
Vehicle break-in
Also reported Wednesday was that a car parked in the 3400 block of Carter was broken into. Missing were trapshooting items.
Dirt bike taken
A 2017 Honda Grom dirt bike was taken Wednesday night from the 1000 block of Empire Street. There are no suspects at this time.
Potential buyer
Two males were shooting a firearm in the 3000 block of South Montana Street Thursday afternoon. An officer was able to stop one of the vehicles. He told the officer he was trying out the gun as a potential buyer.
Mountain bike stolen
A person walking on Broadway Street just before 6 a.m. Friday called police dispatch to report the window at Derailed Bike, 120 W. Broadway St., was shattered. On further inspection by the owner, a 2020 Santa Cruz, an all-terrain mountain bike, was stolen as well.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.