Police blotter: Woman jailed on aggravated DUI

Butte police report

Aggravated DUI

Officers stopped a vehicle for erratic driving in the area of Continental Drive and Elizabeth Warren at about 6:50 Wednesday night.

The driver, Cindy Sue Napier, 59, of Butte appeared to be intoxicated and failed the maneuvers at the scene. She was transported to the Butte Detention Center, where a Breathalyzer test showed Napier double over the legal limit. She was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.