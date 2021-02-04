 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police blotter: Woman jailed on aggravated DUI
0 comments

Police blotter: Woman jailed on aggravated DUI

{{featured_button_text}}
Police badge

Police badge

Butte police report

Aggravated DUI

Officers stopped a vehicle for erratic driving in the area of Continental Drive and Elizabeth Warren at about 6:50 Wednesday night.

The driver, Cindy Sue Napier, 59, of Butte appeared to be intoxicated and failed the maneuvers at the scene. She was transported to the Butte Detention Center, where a Breathalyzer test showed Napier double over the legal limit. She was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence. 

0 comments
0
0
0
1
8

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A look back at Butte's Columbia Gardens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News