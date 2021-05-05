Police blotter: Windows broken; blocks missing from retaining wall; bike stolen; assaults in Anaconda

Anaconda police reports

Mental breakdown

A man called Anaconda police around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday saying another man at his house was having a mental breakdown and had punched him in the head and face.

Police went to the house in the 600 block of Ash Street and arrested 24-year-old Tristan Zane Warnken, a transient, on a complaint of simple assault.

Wife assaulted

Anaconda police responded to a reported domestic dispute in the 800 block of East 5th Street late Tuesday night and arrested a man for partner-family member assault/strangulation.

The woman told officers that her husband, 54-year-old Michael John Bleile, had grabbed her by the neck and thrown her to the ground. She had marks on her neck and chest but refused medical treatment.

