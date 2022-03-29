Police blotter: Window broken during argument; cussing in park; argument over property lines; road rage over 'worst driver'

Butte police reports

Broken out

Early Friday morning, a driver’s side window was broken out of a vehicle parked in the 700 block of West Park Street.

Possible vagrant

On Friday morning, a possible vagrant was found living at a vacant residence in the 1100 block of East Front Street. The person was removed from the home.

Wallet taken

It was reported around 10:30 a.m. Friday that a wallet was taken from a car parked near Butte High School.

Rear window

At about 12:20 p.m. Friday, a man and a woman were reportedly arguing outside in the 800 block of South Main Street when the guy decided to take the argument one step further by breaking the rear window of the woman’s vehicle.

Kid with rock

A man living on Toole Street called police at around 8:30 p.m. Friday to complain that the neighbor kid hit his truck with a rock.

Threatening people

Late Friday night, a woman was allegedly threatening people in the 300 block of South Montana Street. She left when told to do so.

Road rage

Road rage led two men to park in the Bob Ward’s parking lot at 11:30 p.m. Friday to vent at each other on who was the worse driver. Once they finished venting, the two went their separate ways.

Screaming, cussing

Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, calls came in about a man sitting on the bleachers at Father Sheehan Park screaming and cussing. When officers arrived, the screamer had left.

Morning theft

Late Saturday morning, a theft of heavy equipment batteries from the 2100 block of Bluebird Trail was reported.

Unlocked car

Early Saturday afternoon, an insurance card and registration were taken from an unlocked car parked in the 500 block of South Dakota Street.

Trio arguing

A woman living in the 3300 block of Paxson called police just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday to complain that three people were outside her home arguing loudly. When officers arrived, the trio had already taken off.

Snowmobiles stolen

It was discovered Sunday morning that two snowmobiles stored atop a trailer were taken from a lot in the 600 block of South Dakota Street.

Around noon

A man came out of Sagebrush Sam’s around noon Sunday to find his car window had been broken out.

Golf ball damage

A golf ball was used to break a window Sunday afternoon in a home located in the 700 block of West Park Street. Later in the day, a golf ball hit the side of a woman’s house in the same area and put a dent in the siding.

Teen fight

Two teen-age girls were arguing Sunday night near the Butte Civic Center, when one girl allegedly opened the other girl’s car door, reached in and punched her in the face. The would-be prize fighter was cited for miscellaneous simple assault.

Window broken

A window was broken before 1 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 1500 block of Dunn Street.

Causing a disturbance

A man was causing a disturbance Monday afternoon at Horizon Federal Credit Union, 1555 Harrison Ave., but left before police arrived.

Property lines

Two neighbors living on Buxton Road got into verbal altercation at about 6 p.m. Monday regarding property lines. The two ended their argument by the time officers arrived.

