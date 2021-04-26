Police blotter: Weekend DUIs; two counts PFMA; car stolen twice

Butte police reports
Weekend DUIs
- Late Friday night, an off-duty officer noticed a blue Jeep driving erratically as it traveled south on Montana Street. The officer called dispatch and an on-duty cop stopped the vehicle at Front and Montana. During the investigation it was determined that Debbie Ann Crnkovich, 65, of Butte was operating her vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. She failed on-site maneuvers and was transported to the Butte Detention Center, where she refused to take a Breathalyzer. She was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence (refusal).
- While investigating an accident where two parked cars were hit on Main and Woolman at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, officers determined that Blythe Michelle Hawley, 49, of Butte was operating her vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. She failed on-site maneuvers and was transported to the Butte Detention Center, where she refused to take a Breathalyzer. She was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence (refusal).
- At 9:40 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle struck a parked car in the 2400 block of Farragut. An officer determined that the driver of the car, Nicholas Bailey Hennessy, 18, of Butte was possibly operating his vehicle while under the influence. He was placed into custody and transported to the Butte Detention Center for misdemeanor DUI.
- A two-vehicle accident occurred at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Rowe Road and Dewey Boulevard. While the accident was being investigated, it was determined that one of the drivers, William Dennis Wilkinson, 42, of Butte was operating his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. At the Butte Detention Center, he refused to take a Breathalyzer and was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated DUI for his second or subsequent refusal.
Two counts of PFMA
At 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 2700 block of Colusa to investigate a disturbance.
During the investigation it was determined that Cody Daniel Keller, 24, of Butte had threatened his wife and placed her in fear. He also reportedly pushed his mother-in-law, causing her to fall.
Keller was jailed on two counts of felony partner or family member assault (third or subsequent offenses).
Simple assault
Close to midnight Friday, Misty Adkins Turville, 40, of Butte was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault.
A report of a disturbance came in from the Red Lion Hotel. According to the victim, while visiting Turville in her room, Turville began to assault her. The victim ran from the room and called police.
Car stolen twice
Jared Todd Tonkin, 22, of Butte was arrested just before midnight Saturday for felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony possession of stolen property.
Working on a report of a stolen vehicle, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Phillips. The vehicle had been taken, then recovered, then taken again. Officers were able to locate the vehicle near Shields and Park Street. At the wheel was Tonkin, who officers would later learn had a small amount of methamphetamine in his possession.