Police blotter: Weekend DUIs; two counts PFMA; car stolen twice

Two counts of PFMA

At 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 2700 block of Colusa to investigate a disturbance.

During the investigation it was determined that Cody Daniel Keller, 24, of Butte had threatened his wife and placed her in fear. He also reportedly pushed his mother-in-law, causing her to fall.

Keller was jailed on two counts of felony partner or family member assault (third or subsequent offenses).

Simple assault

Close to midnight Friday, Misty Adkins Turville, 40, of Butte was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault.

A report of a disturbance came in from the Red Lion Hotel. According to the victim, while visiting Turville in her room, Turville began to assault her. The victim ran from the room and called police.

Car stolen twice

Jared Todd Tonkin, 22, of Butte was arrested just before midnight Saturday for felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony possession of stolen property.