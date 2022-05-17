Police blotter: Wanted man arrested; vehicle in ditch; felony warrants; broken windows at pawn shop

Butte police reports

Wanted man

At 11:40 p.m. Monday, officers were out on patrol when they noticed Gary Milton Whipple, 43, of Butte parked at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St.

Whipple was a wanted man and they knew it. He had four arrest warrants out of Butte City Court, along with a $25,000 warrant out of Jefferson County.

While being booked at the jail, he had in his possession two illegal pills, along with drug paraphernalia.

Vehicle in ditch

At about 5 p.m. Monday a call came into dispatch about a vehicle in the ditch on Roosevelt Drive.

When police arrived, Frank Leslie Barber, 67, of Butte was inside. He had a $10,000 felony warrant out for his arrest out of Missoula County and was taken to jail.

Taken into custody

Police arrived at the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St., to take into custody Larry Jason White, 51, of Butte.

White had two felony warrants out for his arrest. As he was being booked, a baggie of suspected methamphetamine was found, along with a syringe.

Second offense

Christopher J. Restuccio, 45, of Paradise Valley was arrested late Monday night by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper for the misdemeanor offense of driving under the influence (second offense).

Restuccio was pulled over as he was driving eastbound on I-90, near mile marker 232.

Unlocked car

Someone entered an unlocked car early Monday morning in the 300 block of West Daly Street and stole a key.

Several vehicles

On Monday morning, several vehicles were damaged in the parking lot of Northwest Pawn, 712 E. Front St. The damage included broken windows, along with illegal entry.

School fight

It was reported around 1 p.m. that two 12-year-old boys got into a fistfight at Emerson School, 1924 Phillips Ave.

Criminal mischief

A camper window was broken out Monday afternoon while parked in the 1800 block of Florida Avenue.

Early Monday night, a license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of South Colorado Street.

A window on a Chevy Blazer was found broken early Tuesday morning while parked in the 700 block of West Park Street

Turn up the volume

Late Monday night, police had to respond to a residence in the 3500 block of South Arizona Street, ordering the young man to turn the music down as his neighbors were tired of listening to it. Apparently, he didn’t really particularly care and once the officers left, turned the volume up once again.

This time, when officers returned, which was around 1 a.m. Tuesday, he was cited for disorderly conduct. The citation reportedly did not upset him too much as he crumpled the piece of paper up and threw it away in front of the officers.

Stolen vehicle

It was reported at around 5 a.m. Tuesday that a 2007 white Ford Expedition was stolen from the Silver Bow Homes. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were reportedly in the vehicle.

