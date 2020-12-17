Police blotter: Wanted in Helena; wallet stolen; appliances gone; intoxicated hotel guest

Wallet taken

On Wednesday morning, a woman was at the UPS Store, 2017 Harrison Ave., and realized she left one package in her car. She ran out to get it, leaving her wallet on the counter. When she returned, the wallet was gone. Soon after, the wallet, emptied of most of its contents, was found in the alley.

Appliances gone

At about noon Wednesday, the property manager of a complex in the 1400 block of Easy Street reported a washer and dryer taken from one of the rental properties. Police contacted the renter who had recently moved out and he told officers he did not take the appliances.

Hotel guest drunk

It was reported early Wednesday night a man staying at the Quality Inn & Suites, 2100 Cornell Ave., came down to the hotel lobby drunk, and was yelling and screaming. When officers arrived, he had already returned to his room.

