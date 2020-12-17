Police blotter: Wanted in Helena; wallet stolen; appliances gone; intoxicated hotel guest

Butte police reports
Absconder caught
Late Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to Verizon, 1619 Grand Ave., on a report of an absconder wanted out of the Helena Probation and Parole office.
Kristopher Gene Lehto, 29, of Helena, was taken into custody and transported to the Butte Detention Center on a felony probation violation.
Out on patrol
While out on patrol at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Main, an officer recognized Melinda Kathleen Hollow, 42, of Butte, standing outside.
Hollow has several felony and misdemeanor warrants for her arrest. One such warrant concerns a vehicle belonging to Avis Rental. She was to return the rental on Oct. 9 and by Dec. 1, had still not brought the rental car back to Avis.
In total, Hollow’s warrants included felony vehicle theft, felony failure to return rental property, felony violation of release conditions, along with two misdemeanor warrants out of Butte City Court. She was transported to the Butte Detention Center.
Felony DUI
Ronald Lee Baird, 68, of Butte was arrested at around 10 p.m. Wednesday for felony driving under the influence, and the misdemeanor offenses of obstructing a police officer, open container violation, and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Wallet taken
On Wednesday morning, a woman was at the UPS Store, 2017 Harrison Ave., and realized she left one package in her car. She ran out to get it, leaving her wallet on the counter. When she returned, the wallet was gone. Soon after, the wallet, emptied of most of its contents, was found in the alley.
Appliances gone
At about noon Wednesday, the property manager of a complex in the 1400 block of Easy Street reported a washer and dryer taken from one of the rental properties. Police contacted the renter who had recently moved out and he told officers he did not take the appliances.
Hotel guest drunk
It was reported early Wednesday night a man staying at the Quality Inn & Suites, 2100 Cornell Ave., came down to the hotel lobby drunk, and was yelling and screaming. When officers arrived, he had already returned to his room.
