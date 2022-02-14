Police blotter: Walking naked; emergency landing; tased by officer; report of gunfire; intoxicated group poolside

Butte police reports

Walking naked

A 35-year-old man from Trout Creek was taken in for a mental evaluation late Friday afternoon after officers found him walking naked on Elizabeth Warren Avenue. The man reportedly began removing his clothes while still on Harrison Avenue but by the time he was heading east on Elizabeth Warren, he was wearing nothing.

Engine out

Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, a plane with one engine out had to make an emergency landing at the Bert Mooney Airport. The plane landed without any difficulties.

Daily constitutional

At around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, an officer noticed a car being driven in the 2200 block of Princeton had no headlights on. The car then stopped and parked in the 2200 block of Yale and Logan Scott Bergen, 39, homeless got out of the car and began walking.

When stopped by the officer, Bergen said he wasn’t driving, just out for a walk, with no destination in mind. Turns out, he had a misdemeanor Montana Highway Patrol warrant out for his arrest and was also jailed for misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

Numerous offenses

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Gaven Lee Harrison, 31, of Butte at around 1 a.m. Saturday for numerous offenses, including felony unlawful possession of a firearm and the misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle without current registration, habitual offender, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, reckless driving, improper color stop lamps, obstructing a peace officer and eluding police

Taken to jail

There was a verbal disturbance called in late Friday afternoon. Officers went to the 1900 block of Oregon to investigate and found Travis Thomas Surman, 32, of Butte, who had three warrants out for his arrest for misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor criminal contempt. He was taken to jail.

Men jailed

Two Butte men, Tyler Richard McLaughlin, 33, and Larry Michael Morris, 36, were arrested early Friday afternoon in the 1400 block of Harrison Avenue and taken to jail.

McLaughlin was jailed for felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

A woman living in the 2600 block of Silver Bow Boulevard reported that her car had been stolen and that the alleged culprit was McLaughlin. He told officers where the vehicle was parked. Officers found the car, which had a flat tire.

Morris had a warrant for his arrest out of Butte City Court for misdemeanor criminal contempt.

Intent to sell

On Friday, Jeremy Michael Adams, 32, of Butte was extradited from the Billings Detention Center to the Butte Detention Center for felony possession with intent to sell.

Friday arrest

Jon David Folland, 47, homeless was arrested early Friday morning in the 1400 block of Motor View for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.

Criminal contempt

Just after 9 a.m. Friday, an officer stopped to check a car that had broken down near the intersection of Oregon and Schley. Inside was Elijah Gabriel Nieto, 23, homeless.

Nieto had a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest and was taken to jail.

Felony assault

Charles Lee Cabarett, 49, of Butte was booked into the jail just after 2 a.m. Sunday for felony partner or family member assault (minor injuries) and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Police were called to a residence at the Silver Bow Homes where it was reported a woman had been allegedly assaulted by a man. When officers knocked on the door, Cabarett answered the door and then tried to slam the screen door on the police. He then ran back into the apartment and was reportedly non-compliant. He was then tased by an officer.

Granite County warrant

Ryan Kendall Lewis, 34, of Butte was arrested late Saturday afternoon on a Granite County city court warrant for misdemeanor partner or family member assault with serious bodily injuries.

Felony possession

Nesha Sue Hoffman, 39, of Butte was jailed at around 1:40 a.m. Monday. She was stopped by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper near the intersection of Arizona and Broadway and was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (refusal), driving with a suspended or revoked license, no liability insurance in effect, failure to wear a seat belt, and operating a vehicle without current registration.

Suspicious activity

A call came in around 11 p.m. Sunday regarding suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Main Street.

Officers arrived to see a man and woman park their vehicle. The man, who was driving, took off running and the woman, Teresa Nichol Salcido, 35, of Butte began to walk away from the car. When stopped by an officer, she gave a false name but another officer recognized her and knew she had three misdemeanor warrants out for her arrest — two for criminal contempt and another from the Montana Highway Patrol.

At the Butte Detention Center, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found in her purse and she was also jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor offenses of obstructing a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yelling at people

On Friday afternoon, a man was yelling at people while inside the Glacier Bank, 3701 Harrison Ave. He was sent on his way.

Wrecked car

Also on Friday afternoon, a completely wrecked 1996 Ford car, four-door with no plates, was found near the World Museum of Mining.

Burnt food

Someone thought there was a fire burning at a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Lake Drive and called it in about 7 p.m. Friday. Turned out to be burnt food.

Wild party

There was a wild party going on late Friday night in the 900 block of West Copper Street and neighbors called to complain. Officers put a stop to the festivities.

Theft report

It was reported Saturday morning by a woman living in the 1100 block of West Mercury Street that her juvenile son took her medical marijuana.

Cushion stolen

Someone stole a wheelchair cushion Saturday afternoon from a car parked in the Homestake parking lot.

Gas gone

It was discovered Sunday morning that someone had drilled a hole in the gas tank of a Butte-Silver Bow County vehicle parked near the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave.

Wallet gone

A wallet was taken early Sunday from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 2700 block of Yale Avenue.

Burglarized home

A home being worked on in the 100 block of East Center Street was burglarized Sunday. Missing was a paint sprayer, impact drill, and a skill saw.

Man with gun

Just before 3 p.m., it was reported that a man was firing his gun out the window of his car while driving on the South Rocker Road. When police arrived, he was gone.

Intoxicated group

Police were called because there were some intoxicated people by the pool at Fairmont Hot Springs. When officers arrived at around 9 p.m. Sunday, all was quiet.

