Police blotter: Vehicles make appearances on walking trails

Benjamin Curtis O’Connor, 25, of Butte was jailed Sunday night for misdemeanor disorderly conduct. According to police documents, O’Connor, who was reportedly highly agitated, was causing a disturbance at the intersection of Montana and Porphyry. He refused to leave the area and so was transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, officers were getting ready to check on a suspicious vehicle at the Town Pump in Rocker. When they arrived, the driver took off and ended up driving on the walking trail. At that point, officers retreated and went to Steel Street to see if the vehicle would exit from there. It did. The driver, Derek Stephen Bumgardner, 41, of Butte exited from that location but was stopped at Montrose Street. Bumgardner then jumped from the vehicle and then tried to flee on foot. His vehicle then began to roll backwards toward the patrol car. Bumgardner was arrested and transported to the Butte Detention Center for felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor fleeing or eluding a peace officer.