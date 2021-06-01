Police blotter: Vehicles make appearances on walking trails

Early Sunday DUIs
—At 2:45 a.m. Monday, officers got a call about a vehicle driving on the walking trail near the Granite Mountain Memorial. When officers arrived, the vehicle was parked on the walking trail with Mari Jayne Jayla Grogan, 20, of Helena sitting in the driver’s seat. While investigating the incident it was determined that Grogan was the driver of the vehicle and was under the influence of alcohol. She failed both the sobriety maneuvers and the Breathalyzer test where she tested over the legal limit. She was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence.
—Meanwhile, at the same time, other officers were investigating a vehicle, with a sleeping driver, parked in the intersection of Garfield and George. The car was still running. The driver was Kameron Darby Kerby, 22, of Butte. She was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center. Kerby failed the sobriety maneuvers and refused to take the Breathalyzer test. She was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence.
Arrest warrants
— Last Thursday, officers were called to the 100 block of West Broadway Street on a welfare check. Turns out, David Ferre, 69, of Butte had a warrant out for his arrest for felony violation of release conditions. He was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center.
— Officers responded to a medical emergency Monday in the 2200 block of Warren. Once officers concluded their investigation, they arrested Sarah Margaret Mulchy, 38, of Butte on the felony warrant of revocation of sentence.
Highly agitated
Benjamin Curtis O’Connor, 25, of Butte was jailed Sunday night for misdemeanor disorderly conduct. According to police documents, O’Connor, who was reportedly highly agitated, was causing a disturbance at the intersection of Montana and Porphyry. He refused to leave the area and so was transported to the Butte Detention Center.
Criminal endangerment
Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, officers were getting ready to check on a suspicious vehicle at the Town Pump in Rocker. When they arrived, the driver took off and ended up driving on the walking trail. At that point, officers retreated and went to Steel Street to see if the vehicle would exit from there. It did. The driver, Derek Stephen Bumgardner, 41, of Butte exited from that location but was stopped at Montrose Street. Bumgardner then jumped from the vehicle and then tried to flee on foot. His vehicle then began to roll backwards toward the patrol car. Bumgardner was arrested and transported to the Butte Detention Center for felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor fleeing or eluding a peace officer.
Speakers taken
It was reported Friday that a unit at Stor-A-Way, 1730 Longfellow, had stereo speakers valued at $1,000 taken.
Bottle rockets
Unappreciative neighbors called Saturday night to complain of bottle rockets being launched in the 2700 block of Aberdeen. When officers arrived, there was no one around.
Car break-in
Someone broke into a vehicle in the 1900 block of Roberts Avenue Saturday night and took an Apple Watch, a Fortnite blanket, and a boy’s sweatshirt. Items were valued at $500.
Maybe, maybe not
A man reported late Sunday night that his ex-wife may have entered his home in the 4800 block of Harrison Avenue and threw items onto the floor. There was no damage to the residence.
Car vandalism
On Monday afternoon, a man was reportedly resting in his car parked at Clark Park when a male came up and talked to him. A few minutes later, the male, using his skateboard, broke out a window on the man’s vehicle.