Police blotter: Vehicle hits Walmart; felony assault; dumpster diving; smashed windshield; felony shoplifting

Butte police reports

Vehicle hits Walmart

At around 2 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old Helena woman crashed into Walmart, 3901 Harrison Ave.

According to police reports, it is believed the woman was under the influence. She was taken to St. James Healthcare and has since been released. The case is under investigation.

Brought to Butte

Henry Shane O’Keefe, 28, of Butte was arrested in Yellowstone County and brought to the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center Wednesday morning for felony revocation of sentence and misdemeanor criminal contempt.

MHP arrests

Jeremy Michael Juarez Jr., 20, of Butte was arrested late Wednesday night by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper. He was jailed on warrants for felony assault with a weapon and the misdemeanor offenses of no liability insurance, possession of marijuana and possession of alcohol or intoxicant.

Christopher J. Mockenhaupt, 55, of Butte was arrested by the MHP early Wednesday night for misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Corey J. Dodd, 42, of Butte was arrested by the MHP at around 2 a.m. Friday for misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Michael Cologinole Lofftus-Henn, 18, of Butte was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Friday. He was arrested by the MHP for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, obstructing a peace officer, and driving without liability insurance.

Jimmie Lee Saputra, 30, of Butte was arrested by a MHP trooper for the misdemeanor offenses of criminal contempt, no liability insurance in effect, no license plates and failure to wear a seat belt.

Felony assault

Anthony Mark Montoya, 43, of Butte was behind bars Sunday night for felony partner or family member assault (strangulation) and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (minor injuries).

He allegedly struck a woman and attempted to choke her at a residence in the 1200 block of West Woolman Street.

Dumpster diving

At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 800 block of South Main Street to investigate a man going through a dumpster and littering.

William Jesse Edward Stevens, 28, of Palmdale, California had a $10,000 felony warrant out for his arrest out of Missoula County. He was also jailed for misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Smashed windshield

James Miles Rigby, 34, of Butte was jailed Friday night for misdemeanor criminal mischief.

According to the police report, Rigby was screaming outside a home in the 1300 block of Sunrise. Earlier in the day, he reportedly caused another disturbance outside the same home, He allegedly punched the garage and smashed the windshield of a vehicle.

No contact

In the early morning hours on Saturday, Jason Quincy Wooley, 52, of Butte was reportedly in the 600 block of North Alaska Street trying to make contact with a 49-year-old woman living in the area.

Wooley was jailed for the misdemeanor offense of violating a no-contact order.

Felony shoplifting

On Friday night, Blake Phil Decou, 40, of Lacey, Washington allegedly went into Walmart, backpack in tow and proceeded to fill the backpack with items valued at $1,357.

Decou then reportedly took a cell phone from a fitting room valued at $550. He was jailed for felony shoplifting.

Off to jail

On Friday afternoon, police and medical personnel were called to a residence in the 700 block of South Colorado Street

Apparently Gabriel Matthew Krebs, 30, of Butte decided he wasn’t in need of medical assistance and became aggressive with police officers. He allegedly threatened the officers and the officers’ families. He also reportedly told the officers he knew where they lived.

Instead of being transported to a medical facility, Krebs was transported to the Butte Detention Center where he was jailed on two felony counts of intimidation and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Separate incidents

In separate arrests Friday afternoon, Scott Deon Cook, 55, of Butte and Elizabeth Katlyn Thomer, 27, of Butte were both picked up on warrants for felony violation of release condition.

Parole violation

On Friday morning on Santa Claus Road, officers assisted Adult Probation & Parole in the arrest of Blaine Travis Fifield, 40, of Butte for felony parole violation.

While being booked, possible methamphetamine was found in his pocket. He was also jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Simple assault

On Saturday night, Kassandra Ann Cutting-Spencer, 20, of Butte allegedly punched a 17-year-old girl during an argument, knocking her to the ground.

The incident took place in the 200 block of Silver Bow Homes. She was jailed for misdemeanor simple assault

Miscellaneous calls

A 2005 Ford F-150 pickup was stolen Thursday from the 1300 block of West Park Street. It was recovered the following day.

Someone attempted to open a garage door in the 1000 block of Cobban Street but was not successful,

Police told a large group of people gathered at Cinders Park to move it along.

A man left his truck parked in Stodden Park. When he went to retrieve it, the park was closed up tight. Officers were able to get him in the park to retrieve the truck.

Friday calls

A party was getting out of hand in a room at the Quality Inn, 2100 Cornell Ave. The people were told to tone it down.

A pistol was laying on the front seat of a 2010 GMC Acadia parked near the intersection of Galena and Wyoming. A passerby noticed it, broke out the passenger side window and took the pistol.

Someone broke into a car parked near the intersection of Colorado and Mercury and took a brown leather purse. Inside the purse was a debit card and cell phone.

Weekend thefts

A woman living in the 800 block of Silver Bow Homes woke up to find someone had taken her 50-inch television.

A black purse with prescription medicine inside was taken from a car parked in the 1600 block of Elm Street.

A garage was broken into in the 1100 block of West Mercury Street. Taken were a Craftsman table saw, drill press, and a large tote bag filled with power tools

