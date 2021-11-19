Police blotter: Uptown chase, DUI arrests

Uptown chase

A report came in at 6:22 a.m. Thursday that someone had just stolen a 1994 Ford F-150 truck that was parked in the area of Front and Utah.

Two hours later, the owner, who was out looking for the truck, called dispatch to inform them that someone was driving his truck out in Rocker and was heading towards Santa Claus Lane.

The truck’s owner then lost visual contact, but police soon caught up to the truck and one of the officers recognized the driver as Larry James Evans, 51, of Butte.

According to police reports, Evans got off the interstate and headed east on Iron at a high rate of speed. As he was going north on Jackson, the pursuit was terminated as it was deemed too dangerous.

Eventually, Evans parked the truck in a driveway in the 1200 block of Caledonia and left the area. He was found walking down an alley and was arrested for the felony offenses of parole violation, motor vehicle theft and possession of dangerous drugs, and misdemeanors, including fleeing from police, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, resisting arrest and theft from a motor vehicle.

DUI arrests

—Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, 39, of Butte was arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol officer for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, and failure to show proof of insurance. She was taken to the Butte Detention Center.

—At around 1 a.m. Friday, Lanse Howard Osborne, 32, of Butte was arrested by Montana Highway Patrol for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence. He, too, was taken to the Butte Detention Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.