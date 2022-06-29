Police blotter: Unusual graffiti, deliberate act

Unusual graffiti

KILA was spray painted on the backside of the old Herberger’s Department Store at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave. The graffiti was discovered late Monday afternoon.

It is not certain what the “artist” was trying to advertise here. Kila is the name of a Montana town located near Flathead Lake. It’s also the name of an Irish folk music band that formed in 1987. It’s the name of a village in Iran, and there’s another Kila in Sweden.

Throwing firecrackers

It was reported at around 9 p.m. Monday night that some kids were throwing firecrackers at vehicles near the intersection of Casey and Gaylord.

An officer told an adult at the scene not to buy any more firecrackers for the kids.

Deliberate act

Last Friday afternoon, someone deliberately slammed their door repeatedly into another car’s front door while it was parked at MacKenzie River Pizza, 3540 Monroe Ave.

The owner of the damaged car thought the other driver may have been upset because she parked too close to the other vehicle.

More recent crimes

—A wallet and a 9mm pistol was taken from a vehicle in the 100 block of East Broadway Street.

—Three rifles and a shotgun were discovered missing from a storage unit located on 5 Mile Road.

—A window of a home in the 700 block of Nevada Avenue was found broken.

—A bicycle was stolen from a garage in the 1900 block of Argyle Street. The woman told an officer she had her garage opened while working in her yard.

—A man reportedly was hit in the head with a board while patronizing The Dublin, 20 S. Montana St. The case is under investigation.

—A woman living in the 1700 block of Hancock Avenue had some friends visiting at her home. When everyone left, she noticed there was some money missing, but is not sure which “friend” took it.

—A storage unit in the 1100 block of Hayes was broken into. Stolen items included a shotgun, a rifle and a small ATM machine.

—An intoxicated man was causing a disturbance at the Oasis Casino, but when officers arrived, he had left the building.

—A man driving a Mercedes Benz SUV reportedly shot a window with a pellet gun in the 300 block of West Quartz Street.

—A would-be burglar attempted to break into a home in the 2100 block of Meadowlark Lane. While not successful, the door was severely damaged.

—A vehicle’s gas tank was punctured while parked in the 2900 block of Elm Street.

—A bucket of sewage was left in the alley in the 600 block of West Quartz Street.

—A dumpster fire was put out by Butte firefighters at Copper Mountain Park.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.