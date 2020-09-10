Police blotter: Under the influence, sex in the park, stolen items

Refused to leave
Police officers responded to the 600 block of Silver Street Tuesday regarding an unwanted female, Muiria Desean Armstrong, 48, of Butte who refused to leave a residence.
The complainant stated she had let Armstrong stay at her residence for the night as it was cold. When she asked her to leave the next morning, she allegedly refused and seemed to be confused.
Officers asked Armstrong to leave several times, but she refused. She then resisted their attempts to place her under arrest for trespassing.
She was taken to the Butte Detention Center and jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of trespassing and resisting arrest.
Under the influence
A large white delivery truck was blocking traffic Wednesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue.
Two men were standing outside the delivery truck and told an officer they stopped to make sure the driver, who they thought was impaired, was okay.
The officer spoke to the driver, Ryan James Tischmak, 32, of Butte and deemed he was impaired. Tischmak was asked to exit the truck and when he did, he had a hard time standing and following instructions. Inside the truck cab was two alcoholic beverage cans.
Tischmak was taken to the Butte Detention Center where he once again was unable to complete a sobriety test. He refused to take a breathalyzer test.
He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence and violating the open container law.
Sex in the park
Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, someone called police dispatch to report a man and woman having sex in Emma Park. When police arrived however, there was no “hanky panky” going on.
Stolen items
A man got up early Wednesday morning to start a paint job. He left the site for a few minutes and when he came back an air compressor was gone, along with a 24-volt cordless drill.
Tire slashed
A woman called at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to report her car tire had been slashed. The car had been parked for five days in the Park Street parking garage.
Shed fire
Shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, members of the Butte Fire Department put out a small shed fire in the 600 block of South Idaho Street.
