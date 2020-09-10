Police blotter: Under the influence, sex in the park, stolen items

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Refused to leave

Police officers responded to the 600 block of Silver Street Tuesday regarding an unwanted female, Muiria Desean Armstrong, 48, of Butte who refused to leave a residence.

The complainant stated she had let Armstrong stay at her residence for the night as it was cold. When she asked her to leave the next morning, she allegedly refused and seemed to be confused.

Officers asked Armstrong to leave several times, but she refused. She then resisted their attempts to place her under arrest for trespassing.

She was taken to the Butte Detention Center and jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of trespassing and resisting arrest.

Under the influence

A large white delivery truck was blocking traffic Wednesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue.

Two men were standing outside the delivery truck and told an officer they stopped to make sure the driver, who they thought was impaired, was okay.